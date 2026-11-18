“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth film in the franchise about a totalitarian nation named Panem that annually forces children from its 12 subjugated districts to fight each other to the death. President Coriolanus Snow (Ralph Fiennes) can’t even be bothered to complete the televised slaughter’s catchphrase. “May the odds…” he says wearily, letting the rest of the line drift away.

Perhaps director Francis Lawrence relates. He’s helmed every adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling series but the original one from 2012. That’s a lot of dead kids and in between entries, Lawrence killed another 50 boys in last year’s version of the Stephen King novella “The Long Walk,” the bleakest, grisliest teen movie I’ve ever seen. Gauging by the banal bloodlessness of this one, he’s satiated his appetite for gore.

The first four movies told the saga of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, the star tribute of the 74th and 75th Hunger Games who inspired a mass uprising. The fifth film, 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” leapt back six decades to the 10th Hunger Games when a teenage Coriolanus got his puny heart broken by a girl from Katniss’ same coal-mining region, District 12.

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The new, inessential installment takes place in between the two timelines at the 50th Hunger Games, when Katniss’s mentor-to-be, Haymitch Abernathy, risked his own neck in a quarter quell, a massacre that doubles the number of participants from 24 to 48. We already know Haymitch will survive the arena and age into an embittered drunk played by Woody Harrelson. “Sunrise on the Reaping” just recounts how, which isn’t that interesting.

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Young Haymitch (Joseph Zada) is an apathetic himbo with a spirited sweetheart, Lenore (Whitney Peak), whose activism repeatedly gets the couple in trouble. “You can’t count on things happening tomorrow just because they happened in the past,” Lenore tells Haymitch, attempting to shake him out of his complacency. I’d counter that this film is such a dreary echo of the previous five that you can actually predict every beat.

In turn, Haymitch teases Lenore in a molasses-slow Southern drawl that she’s too smart for him. He’s not being modest; the boy barely seems to be able to spit out a coherent thought. Once selected as District 12’s latest tribute, however, alongside a feisty blond (Mckenna Grace), a hapless gambler (the always delightful Ben Wang) and a tiny moppet (Molly McCann), Haymitch undergoes a near-instantaneous political conversion and vows to topple the Games. Obviously, he can’t.

Make that: He can’t topple the Games yet. The central idea of Collins’ 2025 prequel novel of the same name is that it takes time to seed a revolution. One generation’s failure is the next generation’s fertilizer. In short, keep at it, kiddos.

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That’s a worthwhile theme. But onscreen, it’s pretty dull. The full arc of Haymitch’s hope, disillusionment and despair doesn’t land with any impact until the film’s strong final minutes. Several plot points are muddled as is the sound design, particularly in a scene where two characters shout teary, unintelligible promises at each other. Even the bird symbolism has gotten sloppy with corny references to not just mockingjays but ravens and doves, too — a full aviary of allusions that don’t really mean a thing. Logically, screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie could argue that a story about imperceptible change shouldn’t have much momentum. Still, it’s a two-and-a-half-hour movie with no suspense.

Once again, the contestants take forever to learn that this fatal reality show is, in fact, heavily edited. “Cheating,” McCann’s innocent Louella gasps when she realizes that the TV set doesn’t show the complete truth — yet somehow, her compatriots have to learn that same lesson another half-dozen times. Once again, most of the fighters get dispatched without the audience ever knowing a thing about them and the game proves to be rigged with wealthy combatants given better odds in their favor. If Collins keeps writing “Hunger Games” spinoffs, I’d like to go inside the point of view of one of those mean snots like Laura Marcus’ axe-flinging Silka who get yanked out of their privileged lives and forced to brawl. They’re the baddies but they always seem to be having a blast.

At least the setting of this film’s battle royale is fabulous: a postcard-perfect landscape of green hills, lush flowers and deer with fluffy, wagging tails. When the contestants get their first glimpse of the arena, a dazed girl (Iona Bell) immediately tries to pet a bunny while a muscle-bound tough (Jhaleil Swaby) swats peevishly at a Disney-esque bird.

It’s all so pretty that you can’t wait to see it get splattered with blood. Alas, we never do. The carnage is so PG-13-restrained that one character dies in close-up without the audience understanding what exactly killed them and another tyke gets devoured by a swarm of critters in such a blur that I could barely make out that they were squirrels. Mostly, we just see holograms of fallen children flash by in the sky and think: Who the heck was that?

The wholesome rural folk continue to contrast sharply against the artificial-looking city dwellers like Glenn Close’s Drusilla Sickle, a ghastly woman with a face like a Botoxed hornet and a body that gets wheeled around on a dolly because her outfit is too constricting to walk in. Honestly, after spending six movies with District 12’s salt-of-the-earth types, I’d rather hang out with ridiculous Capitol residents like her and Kieran Culkin’s Caesar Flickerman, the TV host of the Games, who is an absolute riot when he quips, “What’s the point of surviving if no one knows you’re alive?”

As far as juveniles-defeat-fascism fantasies go, “The Hunger Games” is more sophisticated than “Harry Potter” because Collins does a detailed job illustrating all the shades between good and evil. In her books, allies are capable of committing atrocities and oppressors can be endearing idiots. Some characters, like a cameraman played by Jesse Plemons, offer kindness with their cruelty, or cruelty with their kindness, depending on your perspective. Elle Fanning’s Effie Trinket, Katniss Everdeen’s future chaperone, is introduced here merely as a charming ninny, her blitheness the one hint that she’ll eventually be capable of escorting dozens of children to their doom.

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My persistent quibble with these movies is that the supposedly starving people in them never actually act hungry. The films’ version of Katniss loathes the Capitol and ignores its decadent platters of food; the book’s Katniss also hates the Capitol, but can’t resist stuffing her gut, an acknowledgment of the moral compromises we make to endure an unjust world. Skimping on that message is why the movies feel like a snack, not a meal.

As ever, fat flocks of geese and bags of gumdrops get plenty of close-ups in “Sunrise on the Reaping” while going almost entirely uneaten, and when one District 12 tribute, Grace’s snippy Maysilee, is handed a sandwich, she insists on a knife and fork.

Yet, for once I liked her character’s hunger strike. It speaks volumes about the girl’s refusal to let these elites treat her like an animal. The huffy pride that Grace gives Maysilee is the one thing that cuts right through the tedium of having seen this all before. To her, the Games’ indignities are happening for the first time. Rotten luck for Maysilee, a welcome treat for us.