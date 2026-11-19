Gifts come in all shapes and sizes and maybe 2026 was a gift in itself — Hollywood’s strongest year, box office-wise, since before the pandemic and, barring another “Digger,” a sign of a reviving industry. As ever, December wraps things up strongly: sci-fi mega-climaxes, the cream of the Oscar crop and, in “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” a follow-up to one of this town’s most beloved pieces of self-mythologizing (our interview with director David Fincher is here). Meanwhile, don’t pretend you’re immune to the lures of Pedro Pascal playing the cello (“Behemoth!”) or Aaron Taylor-Johnson sprouting hair and claws (“Werwulf”). Here’s our highly selective yet impeccably accurate shortlist of the movies you’ll want to prioritize during the weeks ahead.

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‘Behemoth!’ (Dec. 4)

Pedro Pascal in the movie “Behemoth!” (Searchlight Pictures)

Having recently conquered the “Star Wars” universe with the politically conscious series “Andor,” writer-director Tony Gilroy makes a tender, quixotic return to feature filmmaking after some 17 years away. Starring Pedro Pascal as a cellist picking up session work on movie scores in Hollywood as he sets about rebuilding his life, the story unfolds as a reverie of a man discovering who he was truly meant to be in the world. Gilroy’s surefooted sense of structure and free-flowing evolution of character are supported by Pascal’s commanding performance and able supporting turns by Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor and Will Arnett. Which is to say nothing of the film’s playfully innovative use of music, composed by a deep bench of nine of today’s top composers, including Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard and Alan Silvestri. — Mark Olsen

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‘Clarissa’ (Dec. 11)

Sophie Okonedo in the movie “Clarissa.” (Neon)

This adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s 1925 novel “Mrs. Dalloway” reset in contemporary Nigeria by the filmmaking brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri proves that there is still new life to be found in the old classics. The story follows Clarissa (a warmly radiant Sophie Okonedo) as she goes about preparing for a party she will host that night. It causes her to reconsider the people in her life. In transporting the book’s interrogation of promise and disappointment, regret and what we put behind us into a new time and place, the Esiri brothers underline how some elements of the human condition are eternal and universal, while also deftly exploring the cultural specifics of their Nigerian setting. With beautiful cinematography, an unhurried sense of internal reflection and compelling performances from India Amarteifio, David Oyelowo and Ayo Edebiri, the film has a quietly unshakable power. — Mark Olsen

‘The Debut’ (Dec. 11)

Julianne Moore in the movie “The Debut.” (A24)

At first glance, Jesse Eisenberg’s follow-up to his bittersweet 2024 comedy “A Real Pain” looks like a cousin to Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman,” with its earnest community-theater troupe putting on a cheerfully corny musical. Julianne Moore plays Mona, a timid New Jersey housewife who, despite being a stage novice, lands a tiny part in a show run by Paul Giamatti’s domineering director, Jerry. But Eisenberg has something stranger in mind than a gentle spoof of amateur theatrics. As Mona throws herself into playing a gruff, toolbelt-wearing building super, the character starts to swallow her identity and the story turns darker and more surreal. At its Telluride premiere in September, one scene between Moore and Giamatti had the audience laughing so hard they broke into applause mid-movie — something the low-key festival isn’t exactly known for. If that’s not an endorsement, I don’t know what is. — Josh Rottenberg

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‘Rose’ (Dec. 11)

Sandra Hüller in the movie “Rose.” (Mubi)

You may have heard that Sandra Hüller is having quite the year. She helped save the planet and raised the bar for karaoke singing in “Project Hail Mary.” She’s sharp and sardonic as Thomas Mann’s daughter, Erika, in Paweł Pawlikowski’s austere historical drama “Fatherland.” But the best is yet to come. In the spellbinding “Rose,” which, like “Fatherland,” is shot in stark black and white, Huller plays the title character, a woman who adopts a male soldier’s identity to enjoy life on her terms. This being 17th century Germany in the aftermath of the Thirty Years’ War, “enjoying life” amounts to working hard to survive. Matters get complicated when Rose takes a wife to secure her standing and gain access to water for her land. Hüller invests Rose with self-possessed swagger but also vulnerability and melancholy. In a career full of highlights, she has never been better. — Glenn Whipp

‘Tender Loving Care’ (Dec. 11)

Kate O’Flynn, left, Marion Bailey and Alice Bailey Johnson in the movie “Tender Loving Care.” (Bleecker Street)

It’s probably best to start ignoring revered director Mike Leigh, who has taken every press opportunity to declare “Tender Loving Care” to be his final film. The sheer energy he’s put into insisting as much suggests he’s still got a ways to go. And the vigor onscreen remains deliciously thorny and matchless. The new movie, fascinating as a piece of keenly observed behavior, continues Leigh’s recent exploration (along with 2024’s “Hard Truths”) of aging and grief. The central duo are a pair of English gal pals played by “Widow’s Bay” breakout Kate O’Flynn and Alice Bailey Johnson. They’re both social workers: on-again-off-again roommates deep in their cups of white wine and self-delusion. Conversations are peppered with private hurt and when the real pain comes for one of their aging parents, with death no longer theoretical, Leigh brings life’s unpredictability to a sharp point. More “final films,” please, Mr. Leigh. — Joshua Rothkopf

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (Dec. 18)

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the movie “Avengers: Doomsday.” (Marvel)

Do we still care? Of course we do. Some part of you does — the part that remembers how rousing these movies can be at their most confident. “Doomsday,” only the first half of an epic Marvel smackdown (the conclusion comes next year), could be the darkest and most grown-up of the MCU’s near-40-film output. Robert Downey Jr., whose charm launched the whole franchise with 2008’s “Iron Man,” returns to the fold as metal-masked Doctor Doom. It’s an unusual stunt and he’s exactly the kind of trickster who could make it work. The co-directing Russo brothers have gone through a rough patch brewing generic action slop (anyone remember “The Gray Man” or “The Electric State”?) so it’s a relief to see them return to their superheroic métier. Even if it all ends a pileup of digital rubble, you can expect Patrick Stewart’s final performance to stir your dreams once more. — Joshua Rothkopf

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‘Dune: Part Three’ (Dec. 18)

Timothée Chalamet in the movie “Dune: Part Three.” (Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros.)

Yes, there will be sandworms. And the return of Jason Momoa. And the addition of Robert Pattinson, doing what he does best, playing a weirdo shapeshifter. (Typecasting?) And the full-blown introduction of Anya Taylor-Joy, playing Paul Atreides’ younger sister Alia, a role she calls her “most feral creation.” (This from a woman who portrayed Furiosa in a “Mad Max” movie.) The concluding chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” trilogy promises to be the darkest entry in the series, following Timothée Chalamet’s antihero to the logical end, the place where, if we’re lucky, authoritarians with messianic delusions wind up. Shot partially in Imax, it’s going to be big in every sense (Zendaya’s here too) and, I’m hoping, the satisfying, jaw-dropping conclusion to what could be the best movie trilogy since “The Lord of the Rings” wrapped things up with 11 Oscars in 2004. — Glenn Whipp

‘La Gradiva’ (Dec. 18)

Suzanne Gerin in the movie “La Gradiva.” (1-2 Special)

The youthquake shaking up cinemas has a chance to rumble over to the art house with a French film that audiences have likened to the second coming of “Kids.” Like Larry Clark’s controversial 1995 debut, first-time feature director Marine Atlan’s “La Gradiva” is a story about sex, drugs and confusion starring non-professional teenagers cast off the street — and like “Kids,” “La Gradiva” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it went onto win the Grand Prize at Critics Week. Atlan listened intently to high schoolers before she began production to make sure her characters truly represent how today’s 17-year-olds feel about starting their lives at what sometimes feels like the decline of civilization. Fittingly, the drama takes place on a class trip to Pompeii. At a glance, the three leads appear to slot into classic tropes: the hero, the wallflower and the erotic explorer. But those old boxes prove too constrictive. This popular kid, played by Mitia Capellier-Audat, got discovered at an anarchist demonstration, adding a très moderne touch to this fall’s student protests. — Amy Nicholson

‘Artificial’ (Dec. 25)

Andrew Garfield and Yura Borisov in the movie “Artificial.” (Yannis Drakoulidis / Neon)

If AI is going to take all our jobs and destroy civilization, the least Hollywood can do is make a good movie about it. Enter Luca Guadagnino, whose films range from the tender romance “Call Me by Your Name” to the steamy tennis drama “Challengers” — not the résumé you’d expect for someone embarking on a film about corporate intrigue. “Artificial” traces two decades in the race to develop AI, from early breakthroughs in neural networks to the rise of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Andrew Garfield, who played a Facebook co-founder pushed out in “The Social Network,” stars as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, with “Anora” breakout Yura Borisov as the scientist who helped oust him. The script comes from New Yorker humorist and former “Saturday Night Live” writer Simon Rich, who seems well suited to finding the absurdity in it all. The prospect of machines outsmarting us is frightening enough. The people building them may be scarier still. — Josh Rottenberg

‘Mr. Irrelevant’ (Dec. 25)

David Corenswet and Isabel May in the movie “Mr. Irrelevant.” (Sarah Enticknap / Paramount Pictures)

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Combine the sturdy charms of a sports movie, a romance and — the secret sauce of any holiday movie diet — a terminal illness heartbreaker and you’ll get this immensely satisfying drama, not just for football fans. The true story comes from the saga of John Tuggle, at first a figure of gentle mockery for being named the final pick of the 1983 NFL draft. But Tuggle was no joke. His rookie spunk hid a mental toughness that helped him excel on the New York Giants’ squad, at least until fate got in the way. Actor David Corenswet proves he doesn’t need Superman’s cape to sweep us up; his Tuggle, decent and sometimes frustrated, marks the star’s real arrival. And playing opposite him, Isabel May could be a spunky new Jennifer Lawrence. You’re going to need a movie like this to watch with your parents (and then to secretly rewatch through tears).— Joshua Rothkopf

‘Werwulf’ (Dec. 25)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the movie “Werwulf.” (Rory Mulvey / Focus Features)

You don’t need a full moon to see that Robert Eggers’ period piece nightmares always do their research. Now, after transporting horror lovers to a 1630s New England homestead for “The Witch” and 1830s Bavaria for “Nosferatu,” he’s dredging up the look and feel of muddy, grotty 14th century England for his primal take on the werewolf legend, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp as tormented farmers and Willem Dafoe as the hunter at the gates. Yes, it’s inspired by medieval transcripts of actual werewolf trials. Yes, the dialogue is in Middle English. Yes, the images of Depp that have leaked are unrecognizable, with the actor’s high-cheekboned hauteur buried under disfiguring prosthetics and itchy-looking woolen rags. Eggers claims that “Werwulf” is his darkest movie yet, a bold claim for a filmmaker who launched his career with a witch mashing a newborn baby into paste. Perhaps he’s hinting that this film will have more sympathy for its monster. After all, England would soon eradicate all wolves. To this day, the species remains locally extinct. — Amy Nicholson