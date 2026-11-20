Shakespeare’s moody Danish prince of indecision isn’t a celebrated theatrical role because it’s easy. Hamlet is as likely to break an actor as make one, and what it requires is nothing less than playing the breadth of the human condition.

If a rising, not-yet-Oscared Daniel Day-Lewis hadn’t famously vacated a London production of “Hamlet” in 1989 following a mid-performance meltdown, hungry Scottish actor Ian Charleson wouldn’t have been granted the opportunity to wrestle the role into a brief, consequential and glorious run, his last before dying of AIDS. It’s a legacy that years later has now provided another wonderful actor, Andrew Scott, with a wrenching portrayal of his own, that of Charleson’s Hamlet journey, capturing what’s beautiful and painful in giving one’s life to the stage’s unique gauntlet.

“Elsinore,” directed by Simon Stone from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford, becomes a vessel for Scott, himself an alum of Shakespeare’s most famous play. The movie doesn’t shy away from other “Hamlet” connections. The brutalist-designed National Theatre on London’s South Bank is filmed like a turreted fortress, and the era’s lethal stigmatizing of HIV and AIDS supplies an aura of lies that mirrors the isolating air of conspiracy driving Hamlet’s bid for justice.

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But it’s the machinery that keeps “Elsinore” from doing more to support the wondrous intensity of its central performance. It’s a movie that wants you to root for someone running a race, not take you inside a daredevil’s ambition, although Scott — magnificent as he is — can do both anyway. He just has to convey it in fits and starts, through more impatiently conceived scenes than any movie should be allowed, especially one about staring mortality in the face.

We meet Scott’s sharp-tongued Charleson as a closeted, health-challenged actor at a crossroads. He’s tired of being associated with his breakthrough film “Chariots of Fire” and unsure what costume his career should wear. (Is action hero still a possibility?) Charleson checks himself rigorously for Kaposi’s sarcoma spots. His first such marker, on his face no less, comes just as “Hamlet” director Richard Eyre (an effortlessly warm Johnny Flynn) offers him the melancholy Dane.

With Eyre, Charleson is honest about his situation and is met with a supportive compassion to match not just that of his close friend Patsy (Billie Piper) but his own excitement at getting to escape into Shakespeare’s language. Yet when he concurrently begins a trailblazing clinical treatment with Dr. Margaret Johnson (Olivia Colman), who bristles at the risks he’s taking by taxing his body, “Elsinore” hamfistedly tries to make a medical hero into some joyless, straw-woman antagonist and it simply rings false, as enjoyable as it can be to watch Scott and Colman enliven a grim space with their sparring.

The real-life debate you want more of is between Charleson and his radically out, publicly HIV former collaborator Derek Jarman (David Dawson). Their handful of prickly confrontations about the curse of invisibility for dying gay artists — “If people see me, I fail at my job,” Charleson angrily answers Jarman’s accusations — suggest the better, thornier two-hander percolating inside the feel-good weepie “Elsinore” strives to be.

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“Elsinore” seems afraid to live and breathe on its own without the aid of shortcut one-liners, a soundtrack that can’t stop swelling and more montages than a “Rocky” movie. Rehearsals, treatment, setbacks and ever-shortening time with loved ones (including Peter Mullan as Charleson’s dad) all become a cross-cutting blur of bite-size moments in forward motion, the restlessness at the edges of cinematographer Mike Eley’s images rarely adding to any deeper understanding beyond a quest for completion. It’s all sprinting for that grand exit, when we crave a semblance of the marathon process of tackling such a role.

Nevertheless, Scott carries it all so lovingly and perceptively, well-aware he’s painting in flashes of insight rather than the more protracted strokes of his craft. Wearing his increasingly depleted appearance like a badge of honor, Scott always finds the bittersweet spot where vulnerability, tenacity and charm meet — you’ll always be on your toes about what lies behind his eyes. And because he can deftly hint at what you don’t get from “Elsinore,” he succeeds at that other thing great actors in great parts can do: leave you wanting more.