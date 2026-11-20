If you’re rich enough, you can afford to ignore anything, whether it’s your terrible marriage or an unjust war being waged in your name. Drawing inspiration from Claude Chabrol’s 1969 thriller “The Unfaithful Wife,” “Minotaur” examines how both a businessman and a nation can close their eyes to the moral stain around them. Exiled Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev’s pristine sixth feature tackles familiar subject matter — infidelity, power and corruption — but delivers it with such frosty precision that the characters rarely seem human. For the well-heeled and well-connected, walking around in a zombie state is preferable to allowing yourself to feel.

Set in Russia in 2022 as the country’s invasion of Ukraine is in full swing, “Minotaur” stars Dmitriy Mazurov as Gleb, who’s made his fortune running an import-export company. Living in the countryside in a gorgeous dacha, he’s married to statuesque Galina (Iris Lebedeva) and has an adolescent son, Seryozha (Boris Kudrin). Zvyagintsev’s frequent cinematographer Mikhail Krichman drapes the interiors in elegant shadows with overcast skies in the background. There’s luxury but no warmth here and the chill extends to the couple’s rapport. Gleb and Galina’s bedtime ritual is the silent brushing of teeth and absentminded checking of email on a cellphone. If any spark still exists, it’s from Gleb’s growing paranoia that his emotionally disengaged wife is having an affair.

This preoccupation sits alongside professional annoyances. Informed by the mayor that he must select 14 employees to be conscripted to the war effort, Gleb wonders how he’ll be able to spare the manpower at a time when supply lines have been gravely affected. Mazurov plays this CEO as the most uninteresting man in the world: a stiff bourgeois cog whose mundane life of privilege is absent anything resembling empathy.

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But Gleb soon realizes that his suspicions about Galina are warranted. She’s been having midday trysts with Anton (Yuriy Zavalnyouk), a dashing young photographer whose passions for art and her body are nearly equal. Less in love with Galina than he is concerned about possessing her, Gleb fixates on ending her clandestine relationship. Ironically, he’ll discover that his two big headaches — picking employees to be shipped off and deciding how to confront Anton — can be handled in similar fashion. “Minotaur’s” bitter twists shouldn’t be spoiled, but suffice it to say that Gleb becomes alarmingly efficient at dispensing with his problems. If you don’t let your conscience bother you, it’s actually a snap.

Zvyagintsev’s first film in nearly a decade is a movie we weren’t sure we’d ever see. In 2021, the director of the Oscar-nominated “Leviathan” and “Loveless” was stricken with COVID, the complications becoming so severe that he was placed in a medically-induced coma for 40 days. Rumors swirled that he was near death — and, indeed, Zvyagintsev’s recovery took more than a year — which is why his return to Cannes in May was deservedly celebrated. “Minotaur” won the festival’s Grand Prix, an acknowledgment that the longtime critic of Putin’s cruel regime had lost none of his bite, despite staying out of Russia after being labeled a foreign agent by the government.

As with Zvyagintsev’s previous expertly composed movies, “Minotaur’s” images shimmer but that beauty is laced with a hint of something sinister. Gradually evolving from domestic drama to claustrophobic character study, the film ripples with the intrigue of a spy thriller as Gleb puts his schemes into motion. And unlike Chabrol’s film, “Minotaur” contains a pointed political commentary that Zvyagintsev cannily leaves on the story’s margins until it inexorably asserts itself. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forms the backdrop for Gelb’s personal dramas, barely an afterthought for this obscenely self-centered man. But, in truth, nearly everyone in “Minotaur” resides in an elevated realm in which they needn’t worry about the ongoing atrocity. Only the occasional pro-war billboard or a train carrying tanks blocking Gelb’s path reminds him — and perhaps the viewer — of the large-scale crisis occurring just outside the frame.

Not that Gelb cares or, for that matter, feels guilty about the terrible deeds he orchestrates in “Minotaur.” Zvyagintsev envisions the Russian elite as so out of touch, they don’t have the capacity nor the inclination to be concerned about how their actions affect others. But that enormous freedom doesn’t liberate Gelb or those around him. Zvyagintsev’s crystalline images are as ice-cold as the characters’ hearts. That sense of the privileged’s bubble of self-denial is best articulated by a married friend of Galina’s, who advises her, “A happy wife knows nothing.”

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Harnessing the elemental, enveloping force of a whirlpool, “Minotaur” is the first time Zvyagintsev has made a movie outside of Russia — he shot it in Latvia — and he sees his abandoned homeland as one ruled by monsters who shed their humanity in the name of expediency and wealth. Be warned: An unexpected corpse will appear in “Minotaur,” but for Zvyagintsev, the real casualty is a nation’s soul.