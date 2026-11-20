By the time the emblematic Colombian vallenato track “Los Caminos de la Vida” rings with its longing melody and heartsore lyrics about life’s unforeseen hardships, the two forlorn men at the center of “On the Road” have exposed more than their bodies to each other.

The gritty romance between these two battered souls unfolds in the unvarnished reality of truck drivers traveling along the desolate and dangerous roads of northern Mexico, where cartels rule and there’s little room for vulnerability. Sex in these parts, gay or straight, is a hot commodity, but also one of the few pleasures tethering these men to their humanity. If it weren’t for the physical touch they sometimes grab at, the grueling job might be unbearable.

Mexico’s current Oscar entry for international feature film, “On the Road” comes from writer-director David Pablos, an artist with a penchant for provocative subject matter. His 2015 movie “The Chosen Ones” looked at young women forced into prostitution, and the 2020 period drama “Dance of the 41” revived a real-life passage from early 20th century Mexican history about a group of gay men from society’s upper crust caught gathering in secret.

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But for all the searing ideas he’s explored, “On the Road” is Pablos’ most daring and poignant feature to date. In a year overflowing with high-profile LGBTQ+ titles (from “La Bola Negra” to “Elsinore”), “On the Road” arrives on U.S. screens as the best queer film of the year that most people haven’t yet heard about. It distinguishes itself from the pack via a blend of unflinching realism and moments laced with spellbinding imagery, resulting in a ruggedly tender tale about the need for companionship in a merciless world.

Exchanging sex for rides, Veneno (Victor Prieto), a young gay drifter whose nickname translates to poison, comes across Muñeco (Osvaldo Sanchez), a trucker with a drug problem whose cheeky moniker means male doll. Muñeco agrees to bring him along after Veneno shares some of the cocaine he’s carrying. Later, in alluring flashbacks soaked in nightclub lights and ravaging flames (cinematographer Ximena Amann has an eye for the evocative), the past that Veneno is escaping comes to light.

The transient nature of the truckers’ existence grants them a certain freedom, if not anonymity, from the established norms of urban life. Drug use among truckers is rampant as is a general neglect of health. Pablos makes a point of capturing these lives, not only through Muñeco but the other men who share the road with him. The film, in turn, feels lived-in and imbued with a strong sense of place that’s unsettling but devastatingly honest. Mexican films tinged with cartel violence abound, but Pablos’ narrative employs this context to manifest a specific interrogation of suffocating masculinity.

For Veneno, there’s something enticing about hanging around stereotypically macho men like Muñeno with no qualms about urinating in a bottle while driving or showering in the open air at a junkyard. And yet, when Veneno looks at Muñeco, his eyes don’t express lustful desire but a certain curiosity, perhaps even admiration. There’s a glimpse of genuine friendship in the making.

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Veneno is well versed in the ways of tough Mexican masculinity, both in regard to language and temperament. He speaks with the slang that heterosexual men from his same cultural and socioeconomic background will recognize as their own and rejects feminine mannerisms that might make those with ingrained homophobia uncomfortable — even if those are often the same men who secretly seek out his company. He’s been taught from childhood that, to survive, he must swim carefully in the waters of male codes and bonds.

Prieto’s quiet, observant performance as Veneno pulses with pent-up fury and heartache, playing off the more reassuring presence that the extraordinary Sanchez exudes. His Muñeco is a father whose addiction and work keep him from his children. Regret plagues him at night but, in front of others, a facade of nonchalance prevails.

Is Muñeco gay? Bi? Who knows. But even if he’s unwilling to label what he and Veneno have, the chemistry between them is tantalizing, especially as the stakes of their relationship become life or death. And yet, Pablos is not interested in the emptily salacious or the pornographic. All of the men in “On the Road,” whether they engage in gay sex or not, share a crushing loneliness. Even though explicit nudity permeates the story, the intimacy that Pablos elicits goes beyond carnal relief.

That emotional nakedness appears in a late-night embrace that brings these men, both desperate for affection, closer — or a shared dance that feels like an act of mutual soothing. In each other’s arms, Veneno and Muñeco cling to a lifeline, a possibility, a connection that’s bloomed in the most inhospitable place.