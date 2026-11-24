Some of the most searing dramatic films of the year have tackled the complications arising from different parenting styles. Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or winner “Fjord” examines a custody case that veers into xenophobia when an evangelical Romanian family is accused of child abuse in their small Norwegian village. Sundance double-award-winner “Josephine” sees parents struggling with their different approaches to facing a child’s trauma.

It’s a collective cultural anxiety that has even made its way into the latest installment of the “Meet the Parents” comedy franchise, “Focker-in-Law.” Greg (Ben Stiller) has to learn to accept that he has “Fockerized” his kids with his indulgent, softhearted parenting style, causing friction with both his longtime antagonist father-in-law Jack (Robert De Niro) and prickly future daughter-in-law (Ariana Grande). Ultimately, Greg needs to learn to let go. That’s the earnest core at the center of “Focker-in-Law,” but don’t worry — the film is far more silly and stupid-funny in the way that these movies have been for the last 25 years.

Has Focker still got it? Astonishingly, he does. Whether or not you’re continuing to buy what the Focker-Byrnes clan is selling is up to you, of course, but franchise writer-director John Hamburg has delivered the familiar gags of the series (with additional story credits to Ilana Glazer and Austen Earl) and then some.

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Stiller’s neurotic Greg still lets his anxiety spin out of control when he enters the home of his father-in-law. That stress is now exacerbated with the arrival of Greg’s beloved son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) and his partner, Olivia (Grande), a former FBI hostage negotiator turned executive coach.

Hamburg plays the hits (family pets that hate Greg, the polygraph machine, Owen Wilson pining after Greg’s wife) but he livens up this material by stacking the supporting cast with comic heavy hitters. The charming Beanie Feldstein plays Greg’s other child, Samantha, married to Eduardo (Eduardo Franco), the duo making for a pair of quirky lovebirds. Mike Birbiglia appears in what’s almost a background role as “Man on Plane with Baby.” But it was the early appearance of Tony winner Cole Escola as a feisty flight attendant, fully committed to the role, that started the giggles for me. Maybe it’s just this point in awards season, but a dumb comedy was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Does every joke land as well as Escola with a rubber glove? No. Some of the bits are reheated to death (enough with Jinxy the cat, please) or undercooked to begin with (Franco seems a bit adrift without much character to hang onto). But what works is the dynamic among the big three: Stiller, De Niro and Grande, particularly the misguided rivalry between Greg and Olivia. Greg fears that the fearsome Olivia is driving a wedge between him and his baby boy; his meddling makes for an epic family meltdown that somehow results in Greg serenading Jack with John Legend’s “All of Me.”

Stiller was raised by old-school comedians (Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara) and Grande was forged as a child star in the Nickelodeon mines. Neither has lost their instincts, no matter how famous they are. Grande may be an international pop superstar but she has comedy chops that she rarely gets to display outside of her “SNL” hosting appearances. This isn’t the kind of performance where she’s going to get dirty — or a hair out of place — but she matches intensity with Stiller and holds her own with De Niro.

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The franchise has had its ups and downs and Hamburg returns to the basics that made the original film work. Stiller still manages to make his character’s foibles amusing, thanks to the assists that Hamburg sets up for him with the cast. But the question will be if audiences still want to hang with the Fockers. They’re clearly setting up yet another sequel, so it seems we’ll be meeting more parents and partners — and parenting styles — in the foreseeable future. Fortunately, there’s still enough funny left in this family.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service film critic.