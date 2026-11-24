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Tarantino, party of five.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, reportedly have welcomed their third child together. The couple is “overjoyed to announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative of the Oscar-winning filmmaker told People. The Tarantinos are also parents to 6-year-old Leo and 4-year-old Adriana.

The “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” director, 63, and the Israeli actor-singer, 43, met in 2009 while he was promoting “Inglourious Basterds.” Pick Tarantino is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

The pair got engaged in 2017 after rekindling their relationship the year before and have been married since 2018. They welcomed their first two children in 2020 and 2022.

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Tarantino has long said he would retire from filmmaking after his 10th feature, and he appears to be in no rush. The “Pulp Fiction” director recently revealed on the “The Graham Norton Show” that he has written a script he “really, really” likes that could be his final film, but his creative focus is on his play, “The Popinjay Cavalier,” which is set to open next year in London’s West End.

“I have to do the play and see kind of who I am,” Tarantino said on the show. “I’ll finish the play and then I’ll go back and be with my family for a while and then live and then see what that guy wants to do.”

Because of his so-called 10-film rule, the sequel to “Once Upon a Time,” “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” is a Tarantino movie directed by David Fincher. The film opens Wednesday in Imax for a limited theatrical run before it hits Netflix on Dec. 23.