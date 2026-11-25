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Mike Plante, a programmer with the Sundance Film Festival for 25 years, died early Tuesday in Los Angeles from complications following a brain aneurysm. He was 56.

“Mike Plante was a visionary,” Amy Redford, daughter of festival founder Robert Redford and a member of the Sundance Institute’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “Through his extraordinary curatorial talent, he launched countless storytellers through the vital medium of short film, many of whom have gone on to become some of the world’s most enduring artists. Mike embodied the Sundance ethos and played a critical role in preserving the continuity of its values.”

Plante was a much-respected and highly beloved figure who had become a fixture of the independent film community through his work not just as a programmer, but also as a distributor, exhibitor, writer and artist. As countless tributes were posted online Tuesday as news of his death spread, there was a seemingly constant refrain of people saying they would not have a career without his early support. Many spoke of his generous spirit and infectious enthusiasm.

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“He didn’t have any yearning for the spotlight,” said Trevor Groth, director of programming at Sundance from 2009 to 2018, during a call on Tuesday. “He really was in it for the joy of the work. There’s a purity in who he was and what he did that is rare. I’ve never met anyone like that.”

The world of short films is where many filmmakers show their earliest, formative works before moving on to features. Whereas many programmers move on to feature films, Plante stayed in shorts for his entire career.

“Not only did he have an eye for finding work that was special or filmmakers who had something to say and who were doing it in a way that was unique, he also just had such a hands-on approach to working with artists,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at the festival since 2018, said Wednesday. “It was just the human touch that he had throughout the process.”

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Originally from Colorado, Plante attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, and it was there he began working at the Loft Cinema, where he would later help found the Loft Film Fest, showcasing independent, foreign and classic works. It was while working as a projectionist for the Telluride Film Festival that he came to the attention of Groth, who hired him for Sundance in 2001, first as a technical director, then as a short film programmer. Groth and Plante would also run the CineVegas Film Festival together from 2002 to 2009.

Comedian and filmmaker Bobcat Goldthwait met Plante when his 2006 indie “Sleeping Dogs Lie” played at Sundance. The two became fast friends and were even roommates for a time when Goldthwait was in his 50s and Plante was in his 40s and both were at loose ends.

“He helped so many people and changed so many people’s lives,” recalled Goldthwaite in a call on Tuesday. “The thing about him is to love stuff that was different and weird, but he didn’t love it because it was different and weird. He loved it because he was just drawn to people that had to make art, not to be famous or to have a career.”

Filmmaker David Zellner met Plante in the early 2000s when Plante programmed some of the early short films Zellner made with his brother Nathan, becoming one of the first supporters of their work. Zellner and Plante would continue to see each other at festivals around the world and remained close.

“He was so many people’s first entry point into the film world,” said Zellner on Tuesday. “But then on a personal level, he was just one of the most genuine people I ever met. And especially in an industry where so many relationships are transactional, he was the opposite of that.”

Added Goldthwaite, “In a world where everybody’s got five and 10-year plans and are career driven, he just wanted to uplift and showcase and support. I’ve never heard anyone say a single negative thing about him. And what he did for a living was he rejected people’s films. He should have a huge target on him, [but] you won’t be able to find anyone that would say anything negative.”

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That idiosyncratic worldview covered his personal life as well. Kate Payne was married to Plante for eight years until divorcing in 2017 and the two remained close even after they split up.

“We had a wonderful marriage and a wonderful divorce,” she said on Tuesday by phone. “I always joked he’s the best ex-husband I could ever ask for. I think every single person who came across his path would say he was just such an incredibly generous person. He was the kind of guy who just took your hand and brought you along and said, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ ”

Groth recalled that he would sometimes go to screenings just to see Plante’s introductions.

“It was a masterclass of just owning a room because of his deep connection to the movies he was talking about,” Groth said, “and his sense of humor and his aura and his presence. It was just a joy seeing him talking front of those audiences.”

Plante stepped way from Sundance following the 2025 festival to focus on his own projects. Aside from his work at the festival, Plante found many other ways to be part of the independent film community’s ecosystem. He started a long-running zine, Cinemad, which eventually expanded into a website and podcast.

He directed and produced a number of documentary films, including 2011’s “Be Like an Ant,” about a Vietnam veteran building a house around his mobile home; the 2019 essay film “And With Him Came the West,” about Wyatt Earp in Hollywood in the 1920s; and the 2021 doc “We Were There to Be There,” co-directed with Jason Willis, about the infamous 1978 show where punk bands the Cramps and the Mutants played a mental hospital in Northern California.

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He most recently was living in Las Vegas, where he ran the two-screen venue the Beverly Cinema. Earlier this year Plante published the book “Sensation Cinema,” about legendary film exhibitor Louis Sher.

Plante is survived by his mother, Barbara Plante.

