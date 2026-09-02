10 can’t-miss concerts this fall from Bruno Mars to My Chemical Romance
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Summer might be over, but the heat in SoCal’s music scene always turns up for the fall. Whether you’re looking for sparkling pop songstresses of the moment or a bit of mall goth nostalgia, there’s something in L.A. for everyone.
The only guide you need for fall entertainment.
From historic local clubs and arenas to the shores of Doheny State Beach and the polo fields of Indio, we bring you an array of options for the best concerts to see this season.
Showing Concert Concerts
Bleachers at the Troubadour
West Hollywood Live Music Venue
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Jack Antonoff’s fist-pumping arena-rock band can bring fans to actual arenas when the mood strikes him, as it did a few years ago when the group played the Kia Forum. On tour behind Bleachers’ “Everyone for Ten Minutes,” though, he’s opted to do five nights at the comparatively tiny Troubadour, not far from the studio he keeps in Los Angeles for his production work with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. The smaller setting should provide for some good celebrity sighting; it’s also the superior way to experience Antonoff’s sweaty post-Springsteen rabble-rousing.
When: Sept. 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, 9 p.m.
Price: $372
When: Sept. 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, 9 p.m.
Price: $372
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Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point
Dana Point Live Music Venue
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To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the seaside festival he launched in 2016, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will perform headlining sets both with his veteran grunge band and as a solo act (albeit with unspecified friends in tow). Tyler Childers, the bluegrass innovator from Kentucky, will headline the fest’s remaining night; also on the bill are Billy Idol, Bad Religion, Alabama Shakes, Maná, Pixies, Jon Batiste, Fontaines D.C., Jenny Lewis and Bob Mould’s reunited Sugar, among two dozen or so other acts.
When: Sept. 25-27, 12 p.m.
Price: $292 to $312 for single-day passes. $535 for 3-day general admission
When: Sept. 25-27, 12 p.m.
Price: $292 to $312 for single-day passes. $535 for 3-day general admission
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Zara Larsson at the Greek Theatre
Griffith Park Live Music Venue
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Alongside Charli XCX, Larsson is one of the great Khia Asylum escape stories of the young decade. (That is, a pop singer who was medium-popular at first, then got more famous later.) Larsson, a wry and subversively feminist vocalist from the land of perfect pop (Sweden), had knocked around the small-font festival circuit for a decade before finally catching her break with 2025’s smart and exuberant “Midnight Sun.” She also joined up with PinkPantheress for a remix of “Stateside” that hit No. 6 and got Larsson in the big fonts, where she always belonged.
When: Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $168-$682
When: Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $168-$682
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Darkside at the Lodge Room
Highland Park Live Music Venue
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Are you a millennial Blackbird Spyplane dad in Eagle Rock, ruefully decommissioning your pedalboard for a 529 college savings plan? Brother, this is your equivalent of the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore West. The trio of Dave Harrington, Nicolas Jaar and Tlacael Esparza has made some of the trippiest, most expansive music at the edge of experimental rock and electronics, and they’ve settled into an easygoing long-residency model for touring with two shows a night in just a few cities annually.
When: Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 8p.m.
Price: $58.50 (Sold Out)
When: Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 8p.m.
Price: $58.50 (Sold Out)
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Bruno Mars at SoFi Stadium
Inglewood Live Music Venue
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On a good night, Bruno Mars can convince you that he’s pop music’s most talented live performer (not named Beyoncé); on a bad night, he’ll still get you wondering where he finds the energy and finesse to do what he does. The Romantic Tour, as he’s calling his first worldwide jaunt in nearly a decade, comes on the heels of this year’s “The Romantic,” which has spawned Top 10 hits with the retro-soul “I Just Might” and “Risk It All,” a delicate Latin-style ballad that’s called attention to Mars’ Puerto Rican heritage.
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Head Trip at the Empire Polo Club
Riverside Live Music Venue
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The dream of the 2010s EDM wave is alive and kicking at this Coachella-adjacent one-off festival. It’s similar in format to Goldenvoice’s Power Trip (with titans of metal) and Desert Trip (gods of classic rock), with a trim bill of dance music superstars like Calvin Harris, Skrillex and Swedish House Mafia with younger heirs Dom Dolla, Kettama and Peggy Gou at the good ol’ Empire Polo Club. But given how house music has retrenched in Gen Z, this will be a full weekend of uncut Sahara and Yuma tent vibes.
When: Oct. 10-11, 3 p.m.
Price: $499-$899
When: Oct. 10-11, 3 p.m.
Price: $499-$899
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The Super Graphic Spectacular at the Shrine
University Park Live Music Venue
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Chappell Roan’s latest offering to an audience hungrily awaiting a follow-up to her hit 2023 debut: this two-day live event meant to raise money for the singer’s Midwest Princess Project, which seeks to “uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care and connection,” according to the org. Roan says the show — itself a kind of sequel to last year’s Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up at the Rose Bowl — will feature a headlining performance by her along with other live entertainment yet to be specified. Also: volunteer opportunities and “meaningful community engagement.”
When: Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m.
Price: Sold Out
When: Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m.
Price: Sold Out
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Substance Festival with Drab Majesty and TR/ST at the Belasco
Live Music Venue
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The feel-good fest of the summer if you are a goth hiding from the L.A. heatwave. From the tastemaking Restless Nites dudes, this fest casts a wide net through darkwave, industrial, post-punk and evil-romantic electronic music — Drab Majesty, Kontravoid, TR/ST and the like. Cruel World for those who can still fit into their Boris Bidjan Saberi jeans.
When: Oct. 24, 6p.m.
Price: $75.50-$118.75
When: Oct. 24, 6p.m.
Price: $75.50-$118.75
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My Chemical Romance at the Hollywood Bowl
Live Music Venue
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This influential emo band filled Dodger Stadium for two nights just last summer amid a tour marking the almost-20th anniversary of 2006’s “The Black Parade.” Yet demand for My Chem remains high — thus these five dates at the Bowl, where the group will play to something like 90,000 people over 10 days. Given the band’s goth leanings, superfans might want to wait for the last two shows to see what frontman Gerard Way and his mates have in store for Halloween.
When: Oct. 21, 23, 24, 30 and 31
Price: Sold Out
When: Oct. 21, 23, 24, 30 and 31
Price: Sold Out
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Phoebe Bridgers at the Intuit Dome
Inglewood Live Music Venue
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Bridgers retired the writing-fire meme with this rapier-pointed couplet: “She can pretend to be me / Since she took my place in my bed on that stage.” (If you have to ask who that’s about, you have some lore to catch up on.) “Lost Weekend” is Bridgers’ first solo LP since the pandemic-defining “Punisher,” and it both expands her sonics (there’s more vocoder here than you might expect) and drills down on her songwriting that just can’t help but tell the bracing truth about her inner life — celebrity entanglements, yes, but also her complex relationship with her deceased father, in gorgeous clarity.
When: Oct. 30, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $148-$484
When: Oct. 30, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $148-$484
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