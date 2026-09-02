10 can’t-miss concerts this fall from Bruno Mars to My Chemical Romance

Summer might be over, but the heat in SoCal’s music scene always turns up for the fall. Whether you’re looking for sparkling pop songstresses of the moment or a bit of mall goth nostalgia, there’s something in L.A. for everyone.

The only guide you need for fall entertainment. Read More

From historic local clubs and arenas to the shores of Doheny State Beach and the polo fields of Indio, we bring you an array of options for the best concerts to see this season.