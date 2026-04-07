Beyond the festivals: 13 desert side quests if you’re going to Coachella and Stagecoach
-
-
- Share via
Planning a proper trip to Coachella or Stagecoach is a master class in logistics. Before setting foot on the Empire Polo Club where these annual fests are held, fans have already made decisions on where to stay, what to pack, where to eat, what to see and which bandanna will be covering your nose and mouth from the dust on the walk back to the car. But true veterans of this fest know that one of the best parts of this desert journey is planning some side quests. Carving out time to indulge in natural wonders, great food, outsider art, local record shopping and more is all part of making the most of any festival weekend in Indio. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a very doable list of enjoyable extracurricular excursions to fill some free time with 13 essential experiences.
Sonny Bono statue
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Head a block north on Palm Canyon to the intersection with East Tahquitz Canyon Way and you can also snap a photo with a statue of Lucille Ball.
The attraction is free and, if you’re not staying in Palm Springs, swing by on your way into or out of the Coachella Valley.
Forever Marilyn
Love it or hate it — and lots of people hate it — “Forever Marilyn” is a kitschy Instagram-ready landmark to document your desert travels — just don’t be the weirdos who look up her skirt, please.
The only time commitment is as long as it takes for you to get the right angle for a photo. Like the Sonny Bono statue, this is another one you can hit on your way in or out of town.
Palm Springs Walk of the Stars
The vast majority of the stars are on the sidewalks of North and South Palm Canyon Drive, East Tahquitz Canyon Way and Museum Drive. If you want to search for a particular star, there’s a free Walk of the Stars app with details on honorees and the locations.
This is a good way to kill time if you’re waiting for a table at a restaurant in downtown Palm Springs.
'Sarbalé Ke'
One of the exceptions is “Sarbalé Ke,” an installation by Francis Kéré that was part of the art landscape at Coachella 2019. Inspired by the baobab trees in Kéré’s birthplace in Burkina Faso, some of the colorful towers are now housed at Dr. Carreon Park in Indio, less than three miles away from the festival grounds.
You can easily drive by on your way into the festival to take in the art.
Salvation Mountian
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Over the years, it’s come to symbolize love and devotion in all its forms. The mountain’s survival through the years even after Knight’s death in 2014 has been a testament to its importance to the unincorporated community of Slab City where people known as “Slabbers” have helped maintain it with the help of volunteers from all over the world. Its bright painted depictions of faith, hope and love are slathered inside of the mountain’s Dr. Seuss-like catacombs, which you can walk through like a momentary trip through a parallel universe. Whether you have a free day or even a couple of hours to venture down and see it for yourself, this vibrant piece of outsider art is worthy of praise.
Rocks and Records
Mojave Gold
Pappy & Harriet's
There are some free shows at the venue, but many are ticketed, including Less Than Jake, who is playing the Heineken House both weekends of Coachella but will be at Pappy & Harriet’s on April 18.
The proximity to Joshua Tree National Park’s West entrance makes it a good stop for a post-park visit, but note that they do not take reservations and dining is first-come, first-served, so there can be a long wait if you arrive on the night of a popular show.
Dune Room
“I put in everything I would have wanted playing clubs — bus parking, a great green room and amazing sound system,” Mesh said. “In L.A., I wouldn’t have come close to getting this. But Indio’s very exciting — a lot of young metal bands are thriving, and now you don’t even have to go to the high desert to find them.”
Mesh is well known in the desert’s music scene (he also opened Studio B, a high-end mix studio). The venue — formerly the Little Street Music Hall — had a knotty opening after some early ownership disputes with former partners. But for salty desert rockers and hungry young punks who can’t afford Coachella tickets, it’s a welcome addition to the scene. “Pappy’s has a vibe where you go to the club just knowing there’ll be something cool there,” Mesh said, “Indio is getting that too.”
Cabazon Dinosaurs
Created by sculptor and Knott’s Berry Farm alumnus Claude Bell in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, the towering creatures Rex (a 65-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex) and Dinny (an apatosaurus) were built in part to promote a restaurant, now long gone. The two big dinosaurs (frequently repainted for various holidays) are free to see, and you may remember them from “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) or a couple of Huell Howser visits in the 1990s. Some families may want to extend the rest stop by browsing the shop in Dinny’s belly (mood rings, “genuine dinosaur poop,” etc.) or strolling through the exhibits of Mr. Rex’s Dinosaur Adventure ($15 per adult, $13 per child 3-12). Once you’ve paid admission, you also can climb up inside Rex’s neck and look out at the world through the gaps between his teeth, but careful — that can be a perilous climb for little kids.
Shields Date Garden
This combination keeps the place remarkably busy, including its old-fashioned shake counter ($9.15 for 21 ounces of cool desert sweetness); its retail shop; its sprawling outdoor café; and the 105-seat theater which screens a slide show daily on “The Romance and Sex Life of the Date.” The slide show (which explains the subtle points of date palm cultivation) goes back to the early 1950s, when co-founder Floyd Shields was looking for a new way to lure more visitors.
These days, the slide show vies for visitors with the Walk, a path through the palms to statuary illustrating 14 scenes from the life of Christ. The statuary arrived about 10 years ago, having been relocated from a biblical garden in Vancouver, Canada. The fee for strolling the Walk is $5 per adult, children 12 and under free.
Besides shakes, the Cafe at Shields offers homemade tamales, beer, mimosas, chavelas, chicken and waffles, many fruity snacks (date butter, date jam, date cake, date syrup, date crystal-infused coffee…) and many vegetarian and gluten-free options. It serves breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
After parking ($15), you step into Valley Station (elevation 2,643 feet), pay $36.95 (standard adult fare) and board the gondola.
Then you begin the climb up Chino Canyon in a slowly rotating gondola (with open windows and a capacity of 80 passengers). It’s a 2.5-mile trip to Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 feet), where it’s typically 30 to 40 degrees cooler than at Valley Station.
The last tram up leaves at 8 p.m., so there’s time to catch sunset or dusk. There are a couple of restaurants at the top: Peaks is fancy and open for lunch and dinner; Pines is a cafeteria open for lunch and dinner. The Lookout Lounge, also up top, serves beer, wine and cocktails until 8:30 p.m.