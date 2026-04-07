Beyond the festivals: 13 desert side quests if you’re going to Coachella and Stagecoach

For decades, the candy-colored explosion of paint, hay bales and adobe known as Salvation Mountain has attracted the devout seekers in all that is considered divine — whether that means God, beautiful art or the perfect desert selfie. Located near the Salton Sea about an hour‘s drive southeast of Coachella, the giant man-made mountain began as the passion project of artist Leonard Knight, who spent decades building it as a monument to his faith in Christianity. Climbing to its peak crowned by a white cross and looking over the windswept desert is a view you won’t regret.



Over the years, it’s come to symbolize love and devotion in all its forms. The mountain’s survival through the years even after Knight’s death in 2014 has been a testament to its importance to the unincorporated community of Slab City where people known as “Slabbers” have helped maintain it with the help of volunteers from all over the world. Its bright painted depictions of faith, hope and love are slathered inside of the mountain’s Dr. Seuss-like catacombs, which you can walk through like a momentary trip through a parallel universe. Whether you have a free day or even a couple of hours to venture down and see it for yourself, this vibrant piece of outsider art is worthy of praise.

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