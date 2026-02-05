26 legendary sites in L.A. music history to see before you die
For nearly a century, musicians and music fans have rolled through Los Angeles hoping to snag a bit of fame — or just visit the spots where it happened for the acts they love. From cherished live venues to world-class recording studios and hotel lobbies where stars courted pleasure and demise, no city in America is imbued with more music history that you can still touch today. As AI, algorithms and exorbitant concert ticket prices make music feel less tangible than ever, this is a great occasion to reconnect with the cultural heritage that’s right down the street.
After purchasing Henson Studios for $44 million, John Mayer and the filmmaker McG have renamed the place Chaplin Studios. Their goal, they say, is to preserve the historic complex on La Brea Avenue.
This list highlights diverse and meaningful places in L.A. music lore (some serious and austere, some grimy and beer-stained) that are still open to visit one way or another. In a city that famously bulldozes its history, many legendary places are now boarded up or unrecognizable — what we’d give to have seen Eve After Dark in its heyday — so they aren’t included here. But with a short day trip to any of these sites, you can put yourself right back into the Laurel Canyon, Compton or Sunset Strip of myth.
Capitol Records
Viper Room
Opened in 1993, the Viper Room carries on the legacy of the nightclubs that had previously inhabited the space, dating back to the 1940s. When actors Johnny Depp and Sal Jenco took over in the ‘90s, they painted it entirely black and insisted that Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers play on opening night. Other acts like Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Courtney Love, Natalie Cole, Elvis Costello, Lenny Kravitz, Pearl Jam, the Strokes and Sheryl Crow, have all taken the stage over the years. It is also the club where actor River Phoenix overdosed outside.
Today, the club remains a hub for edgy musicians in search of their big break. But over the course of the last several years, the block, which the historic building sits on, has been purchased. There are plans in place to demolish the current buildings and replace them with an 11-story high-end hotel and apartment tower. However, no closing date has been officially announced for the Viper Room.
Elliott Smith Wall
VIP Records
The Troubadour
Buffalo Springfield, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Kris Kristofferson, Neil Young and James Taylor are just a handful of the revered musicians who introduced themselves from the WeHo stage. Not to mention, it’s also where international artists like Elton John and Fiona Apple made their U.S. debuts.
Opened in 1957 by Doug Weston, it was also a place for fruitful meetings and aha moments — as it’s both where Don Henley and Glenn Frey of the Eagles met and where the members of the Byrds first came together. It’s where Lou Adler first encountered Cheech & Chong, where Tom Waits was discovered during an amateur night and where Bob Dylan first struck his signature folk-rock blend.
Since opening its doors, the Troubadour has continued to change with the times. It started off featuring the folk singers of the ‘60s, then it continued its legacy with hosting the metal acts of the ‘80s like Metallica and Guns N’ Roses and sounds of the ’90s with Korn, Pearl Jam and No Doubt. In recent years, many musicians have paid homage to the close-quarters club, often doing intimate celebratory gigs where something as rare as a duet between Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks materializes.
Sunset Sound
Chaplin Studios
In 1985, A&M’s parquet-floored Studio A was where Quincy Jones gathered the all-star congregation that recorded “We Are the World” in a marathon overnight session; in 2014, Daft Punk evoked the studios’ wood-paneled splendor in a performance of “Get Lucky” with Stevie Wonder at the 56th Grammy Awards.
Now, with an eye on preserving the spot at a moment of widespread upheaval in the entertainment industry, Mayer and his business partner, the filmmaker McG, have finalized a purchase of the lot, which they bought for $44 million from the family of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and which they’ve renamed Chaplin Studios in honor of the silent-film giant who broke ground on it more than a century ago.
Neighborhood Nip Foundation
The Lighthouse Cafe
Over the years, musicians like Chet Baker, Gerry Mulligan, Miles Davis and Max Roach all made regular appearances at the Lighthouse. Today, the venue still hosts jazz brunches every Sunday and other musical gigs throughout the week.
Laurel Canyon Country Store
Grammy Museum
Sound City
Whisky a Go Go
The Doors were the club’s house band and would play between other featured acts. It is where Jim Morrison improvised the controversial Oedipal verse on “The End,” which eventually led to the band’s firing. The Byrds and Janis Joplin were frequenters; Otis Redding recorded a live album here; and bands like Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses spent their formative years molding their sound onstage. The rock venue also offered British musicians, like the Kinks, Led Zeppelin and Oasis, their first L.A. gigs.
Not to mention, the go-go dancer originated here. A DJ named Joanie Labine, one of the club’s first DJs, would play records from a suspended booth between sets. She would often start dancing and energize the crowd — paving the way for the short-skirt, knee-high-boot-wearing dancers who began to dance on elevated, caged surfaces around the country.
Dunbar Hotel
Canter's Deli
Los Angeles Central Library
The Roxy
Over the years, artists like Bruce Springsteen, Eurythmics, Patti Smith and Genesis have all flocked to the petite crowded room, typically filled with sweaty bodies and flashing lights to record live albums. It is also where the British musical “The Rocky Horror Show” debuted its U.S. run and where comedian Paul Reubens started to introduce audiences to his character Pee-wee Herman.
With its rich history, the venue is still owned by Lou Adler and his son, Nic. Today their programming tends to shed the spotlight on rising acts. It’s one of the first venues, contemporary stars like Tyler, the Creator, Clairo and Fred Again.. played in their early careers.
The Paramount
In the following decades, anything from jazz and salsa to rock and R&B graced the historic dance hall, including performances from artists like Benny Goodman, Stevie Wonder, Sonny & Cher, Tito Puente and Celia Cruz. During the ‘60s and ‘70s, Chicano rock groups like Cannibal & the Headhunters and Thee Midniters commanded the stage and helped establish the venue as a space where subcultures could flourish. By the ‘80s, punk and new wave acts like Los Ilegales and Thee Undertakers had become essential to the scene as well, before the Paramount temporarily closed its doors.
In 2004, real estate developer Frank Acevedo acquired the building and began to restore the space. It reopened in 2022 and shares its ground floor with a pizza joint called Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. The ballroom continues to emphasize its variety of genres and sounds by regularly hosting local punk bands, jazz quartets and cumbia groups.
Chateau Marmont
Opened in 1929, the time capsule of old Hollywood glamour provides long-term and short-term residence in its hotel, including secluded bungalows and cottages. Spend a night in clandestine luxury just as the stars do and you may even run into a famous face or two (Sombr recently held his album release there and, like so many others before him, ended the night in the pool).
Mariachi Plaza
Every November, the Santa Cecilia Mariachi Festival takes place at the plaza to celebrate the feast day of Santa Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians. Local vendors, musicians and community members gather to hear the live music and celebrate.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Its peaceful block of greenery, where peacocks roam freely and a breeze catches on the man-made lake, can be a relaxing oasis for tourists, dedicated fans and locals alike. Between simple headstones, elaborate monuments — some of which resemble pyramids and pantheons — and fan-made tributes, the cemetery is one of a kind. Depending on the season, there are also outdoor movie screenings, concerts and art installations featured on the grounds.
The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
The Rainbow Bar & Grill
The Rainbow Bar & Grill was the hangout spot for all of L.A.’s rock stars in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Right out the gate, the restaurant opened its doors in 1972 with a party for Elton John. Regulars often included Alice Cooper, Keith Moon, Micky Dolenz, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Harry Nilsson (who became known as the Hollywood Vampires). One of its most frequent customers was Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, who is said to have considered the place his second home. When Kilmister died in 2015, the bar commemorated him with an honorary statue and renamed the patio after him.
Inside the bar today, it maintains its rock-star feel, with red leather booths and dim lighting. The walls are adorned with ‘80s metal memorabilia, and on occasion, a band will be playing on its second floor. Serving up mozzarella sticks and appletinis, the quintessential dive bar is in the ideal location to stop by before or after a gig.
Hollywood Bowl Museum
New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Pizza Show
