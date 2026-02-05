26 legendary sites in L.A. music history to see before you die

For nearly a century, musicians and music fans have rolled through Los Angeles hoping to snag a bit of fame — or just visit the spots where it happened for the acts they love. From cherished live venues to world-class recording studios and hotel lobbies where stars courted pleasure and demise, no city in America is imbued with more music history that you can still touch today. As AI, algorithms and exorbitant concert ticket prices make music feel less tangible than ever, this is a great occasion to reconnect with the cultural heritage that’s right down the street.

This list highlights diverse and meaningful places in L.A. music lore (some serious and austere, some grimy and beer-stained) that are still open to visit one way or another. In a city that famously bulldozes its history, many legendary places are now boarded up or unrecognizable — what we’d give to have seen Eve After Dark in its heyday — so they aren’t included here. But with a short day trip to any of these sites, you can put yourself right back into the Laurel Canyon, Compton or Sunset Strip of myth.

