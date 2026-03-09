(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)
(The Record Club)
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
These 18 Southern California music venues have opened since the pandemic
If you fell out of the habit of local show-going over the last few difficult years in L.A., you’re far from alone. The last half-decade has been a tough ride for small clubs, exacerbated by the pandemic, fires, strikes, ICE raids and everything else. But in spite of all of all that, local music moguls have opened exciting new venues nonetheless.
These are some of the best small to midsize clubs focused on music (so, no SoFi Stadium or Intuit Dome) that have all opened post-COVID. You might have missed them if you haven’t been out in a while, so make a night of it in a hotel-lounge jazz bar, grotty punk dive, historic gay disco or a therapy office-turned-rock club. They’d be glad to have you.
Showing Places
Dune Room
Riverside Live Music Venue
Ron Mesh was a tour manager for Guns N’ Roses and hard rock acts for decades — he knows how a well-appointed club can make or break a band. He just opened Dune Room, an independent venue in Indio that aims to keep the desert’s edgier music scenes thriving for the non-festival-saturated months of the year.
“I put in everything I would have wanted playing clubs — bus parking, a great green room and amazing sound system,” Mesh said. “In L.A., I wouldn’t have come close to getting this. But Indio’s very exciting — a lot of young metal bands are thriving, and now you don’t even have to go to the high desert to find them.”
Mesh is well known in the desert’s music scene (he also opened Studio B, a high-end mix studio). The venue — formerly the Little Street Music Hall — had a knotty opening after some early ownership disputes with former partners. But for salty desert rockers and hungry young punks who can’t afford Coachella tickets, it’s a welcome addition to the scene. “Pappy’s has a vibe where you go to the club just knowing there’ll be something cool there,” Mesh said, “Indio is getting that too.”
Mojave Gold
Yucca Valley Live Music Venue
Mojave Gold is a promising new entry in a desert music scene that, lately, has seen its share of high-stakes ownership drama at venues like Pappy & Harriet’s and the Alibi. Mojave Gold’s owners are betting on a more permanent, independent-minded scene for local acts and edgier nightlife in its wake. While Joshua Tree is famous for its rough-and-tumble roadhouse aesthetic, Mojave Gold looks more like it zigged left up the 111 from Palm Springs. A black and gilt disco vibe permeates the 500-capacity space, from the undulating wood ceiling made from salvaged Hollywood Bowl seats to velveteen booths and a winking poster advertising Quaaludes.
Healing Force of the Universe
Pasadena Live Music Venue
This record store and live venue, named after Albert Ayler’s transcendent 1969 LP, has simply some of the best vibes for set in the city. Shows are at an intimate scale, spanning experimental and ambient, Latin, singer-songwriter fare and, naturally, exultant cosmic jazz. Post Eaton fire, it’s become an ever more important hangout for displaced Altadena musicians.
The Cathedral
Pomona Live Music Venue
On March 7, the Cathedral opened its doors to the community for the first time with a free concert. The venue’s first closing set belonged to a native of the city, Alejandro Aranda, also known as scarypoolparty. Along with the Haven, the Glass House and the Fox Theater, the Cathedral is now downtown Pomona’s fourth music venue within a three-block radius. Its inclusion cements the L.A. County suburb as a music destination with stages big enough to host the world’s most famous acts.
The Starlight Cabaret
Studio City Live Music Venue
Pour one out for the late, great gay western line dancing joint Oil Can Harry’s. Then pour another one back in for the Starlight, which as of April 1 will bring bands and comedy acts back to a room beloved by generations Angelenos who boot-scooted the night away. It’s co-owned by comedian Katie Cazorla and Walter Afanasieff, a ‘90s super producer who wrote Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and we’re glad they put some of that formidable holiday paycheck into a historic music venue.
Pacific Electric
Chinatown Live Music Venue
The industrial northern pocket of Chinatown that houses Pacific Electric will be well-known to ravers and foodies — Insomniac’s Naud St. warehouse is next door, and the upscale cocktail bar Apotheke and pan-Asian restaurant Majordomo are around the corner. But besides festivals at Los Angeles State Historic Park, there hadn’t been much of a live music presence in the area. Pacific Electric, when fully built out, will be on the small side for a theater, comparable to downtown’s Regent or Bellwether. But Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett’s plowed 20 years of notes from touring into the space — from the serene sandstone-hued dressing rooms with a piano and built-in laundry facilities, to a fully-separated horseshoe bar area to keep lines moving. There’s no bad sight line in the space, from either the ground floor or upper level balcony, which looks out over a stage wreathed in pink neon and wood cutouts evoking the industrial cityscape outside.
Blue Note
Hollywood Live Music Venue
Danny Bensusan opened the Blue Note in Greenwich Village in 1981 and helped it quickly became home to some of the biggest names in jazz. Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, Oscar Peterson and Lionel Hampton are just some of the iconic acts who played there, and Chick Corea, Peterson, Keith Jarrett and James Carter recorded live records there. Now, 44 years later, Danny’s son Steven is bringing the Blue Note to Hollywood. The venue, which has locations in Waikiki, Milan, Napa, Tokyo and more, finally opened its doors with Blue Note staple and ambassador Robert Glasper. “It’s an important market for us,” Steven Bensusan tells The Times. “A lot of the industry is based there. It’s a major city and we want to establish ourselves there as the West Coast hub.”
Scribble
Highland Park Live Music Venue
A therapists’ office by day and a DIY music venue by evening. This nonprofit counseling center has become a favorite spot for Highland Park millennials to work through their issues and catch a local show in time to return home before the babysitter gets grumpy. The well-curated music shows are experimental and tasteful (like Marissa Nadler and Field Medic), and performances and topical workshops range from queer self-defense classes to live podcasts and poetry. A Times reporter recently caught Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth doing a jazz set at the unconventional weekend hour of 2 p.m.
The Bellwether
Westside Live Music Venue
A few weeks before COVID-19 overwhelmed the U.S., Michael Swier, the owner of the Teragram Ballroom and Moroccan Lounge on the edges of downtown L.A., had signed a long-term lease for a 45,000-square-foot concert hall just west of the 110 Freeway. In a matter of days, a room meant to be the showpiece of Swier’s independent-venue archipelago was in mortal danger. “That time was scary as hell,” Swier said, almost three years later as he walked through the fresh sawdust and poured concrete of his nearly completed downtown-adjacent venue, the Bellwether. “But we still had that leap of faith that we were going to be OK.” The venue became a sign of the live music industry’s rebound after years of malaise. Central L.A. got a glistening new 1,600-capacity nightclub with panoramic views of downtown’s skyscrapers and a talent-buying deal with the Bay Area’s tastemaking independent concert promoter, Another Planet Entertainment’s Gregg Perloff, who runs San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival.
Sid the Cat Auditorium
South Pasadena Live Music Venue
When Kyle Wilkerson was gutting the interior of the new Sid the Cat Auditorium in South Pasadena, he found reminders of the woman who first made it beautiful a hundred years ago. “Lucile Lloyd was a prominent [Works Progress Administration] muralist; she did work all among the schools in this area,” said concert promoter Wilkerson. “There are photos of her in menswear smoking up in the rafters back in the 1930s. She had a tragic life, and ended up committing suicide. We thought all of the panels she did here were gone. But then right before Christmas,” he continued, “one of the ceiling panels had started cracking. I looked up and I was like, ‘They’re still there.’” A few gorgeous floral stencils, small sculptures and a stained glass window remain from Lloyd’s work in the auditorium of the former South Pasadena elementary school, which closed to students in 1979. But she was a muse for the team at Sid the Cat, an independent concert promoter which has put on shows across L.A. for over a decade. They finally have the rambling, meticulously restored historic venue of their dreams.
Bar Franca
Downtown L.A. Live Music Venue
This year has seen unrelenting bad news for L.A. nightlife — the impacts of the wildfires, the continued Hollywood strike fallout, the cost-of-living crisis and ICE raids and protests that temporarily squelched downtown’s after-dark industry. That all came on top of a miserable post-pandemic environment for a vulnerable downtown neighborhood hit harder and longer than most. Bar Franca, a passion project from one of the city’s elite dance music promoters, is a little sliver of regrowth in a neighborhood that desperately needs one. “Downtown is still an amazing place, and all the business owners here have high hopes, but they also need a little bit of help,” Rolando Alvarez said. “We’re doing our best to have people back on the streets, from all corners and all sensibilities, coming and being like, ‘I want to hang out in downtown.’ But how do we take care of it? How do we get there?”
The Spotlight
Hollywood Live Music Venue
On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, the rising electronic musician Mindchatter performed to 1,200 people at a sold-out Fonda Theatre. He wrapped up a bit after 11 p.m., and by midnight he was back onstage at the Spotlight just a few blocks down Hollywood Boulevard. To judge by the lines outside, much of the Fonda’s crowd followed him back to this brand-new 300-capacity venue, which resurrects the original name of the bar at 1601 N. Cahuenga Ave. The Spotlight was once one of L.A.’s oldest gay bars, a rough-and-ready beacon from the dawn of queer activism until its 2011 closure, a nearly 50-year run. A few short-lived incarnations and a pandemic-shuttering later, the Spotlight is now part of a growing club music circuit run by Kobi Danan, the proprietor of Sound nightclub just a few blocks away. Another new entry in Danan’s stable is Re:Frame in Atwater Village, which hosts even bigger occasional shows on a revamped soundstage.
Grandmaster Recorders
Hollywood Live Music Venue
With a restaurant, a rooftop lounge and a combination cocktail bar and performance space, Grandmaster Recorders opened in Hollywood, beginning a new chapter for a former recording studio and silent movie theater. The 15,000-square-foot multiconcept venue is named for the 45-year-old recording facilities used by David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Beck, Rush, Queens of the Stone Age and more.
2220 Arts + Archives
Historic Filipinotown Live Music Venue
The musician and record label owner Peter Kolovos facilitated many shows as founder of Black Editions, a label group and concert series. Before the pandemic, Kolovos often booked programs at the Bootleg Theater. Eighteen months later, he and his friend and collaborator of two decades, Andrew Maxwell, the co-founder of the writers salon the Poetic Research Bureau, became the owners of 2220 Arts + Archives, which bought the building for an undisclosed amount after the Bootleg complex went up for sale in the summer of 2020. The programming veers in wildly eclectic directions, executed by a cross-disciplinary collective of curators, promoters and archivists.
Globe Theatre
Downtown L.A. Live Music Venue
Houman Sarshar’s family has run this Historic Core theater on Broadway since 1986. Sarshar lamented how Angelenos seemed reluctant to return to downtown L.A.’s nightlife scene since the pandemic. After a year of work renovating the space (which had been used for years as a swap meet) down to the studs, it reopened in 2025 as a mixed-used venue for concerts, comedy and live theater. There’s a century of history there and an exuberant spirit of roaring ‘20s L.A. that the neighborhood could use more of.
The Sun Rose
West Hollywood Live Music Venue
L.A. has a long, storied history of hotels with deep musical connections. From the Hyatt House (now the Andaz) on Sunset Boulevard, known as the infamous “Riot House” as remembered in Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning “Almost Famous,” to Chateau Marmont and the iconic Sunset Marquis, both famed homes to touring rock stars for decades. But few, if any, have ever been as ambitious musically as West Hollywood’s Sun Rose Hotel. Opening as the Pendry Hotel in 2021 on the location of the former House of Blues, the Sunset Boulevard property established its music credentials immediately by including Live at the Sun Rose, a state-of-the-art music venue inside the hotel. Four years later, last August, the Pendry was rebranded as the Sun Rose Hotel and the entire hotel became a sort of musical destination according to Grammy-winning musician/creative director Adam Blackstone.
Five Star Bar
Downtown L.A. Live Music Venue
Like the rest of the country, downtown Los Angeles saw many of its beloved establishments close their doors for good during the pandemic. Among them was 5 Star Bar, an authentic dive bar that served cheap beer, grilled simple, tasty burgers and hosted live music. Fortunately, a longtime fixture in the Los Angeles DIY music scene known mononymously as Dice has stepped in to reopen the 5 Star Bar in an effort to provide artists with a stage and music lovers with a sanctuary while uplifting the surrounding community.
The Vermont
East Hollywood Live Music Venue
Just beyond the main Hollywood nightlife drag, a bit west of Silver Lake and south of Los Feliz, the Vermont is a brash nightclub in a transitioning stretch of the city. It’s become a popular late-night spot for club and electro acts (like ghettotech masters HiTech), themed dance nights (yep, they’ve got a “Heated Rival-Rave”) and post-punk like Depresión Sonora, along with cameos from bigger acts like SZA and Lil Wayne. It’s a bold bet on a big range of live music in a fast-developing corner of East Hollywood.
