These 18 Southern California music venues have opened since the pandemic

If you fell out of the habit of local show-going over the last few difficult years in L.A., you’re far from alone. The last half-decade has been a tough ride for small clubs, exacerbated by the pandemic, fires, strikes, ICE raids and everything else. But in spite of all of all that, local music moguls have opened exciting new venues nonetheless.

These are some of the best small to midsize clubs focused on music (so, no SoFi Stadium or Intuit Dome) that have all opened post-COVID. You might have missed them if you haven’t been out in a while, so make a night of it in a hotel-lounge jazz bar, grotty punk dive, historic gay disco or a therapy office-turned-rock club. They’d be glad to have you.

