Inside the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions: Oprah Winfrey inducts Luther Vandross, U2 opens the show

MC Lyte gets her flowers and shares some wisdom

Mikael Wood: Here to induct MC Lyte is Remy Ma, who’s schooling the young people in the house — I’m not sure yet if there are any young people in the house — on what it was like to try to build a career in hip-hop in the days before streaming and social media. “As a rapper, if you didn’t win them over in two bars, you were out,” she says.

Vanessa Franko: I’m really glad MC Lyte is getting her flowers. She really was a groundbreaker for women in hip-hop and in the genre overall. I didn’t know she played Carnegie Hall!

M.W.: Something else I learned about her this afternoon on the red carpet: She’s held down a successful second career as a voiceover artist.

M.W.: “At that time it was actually cool to be smart,” Busta Rhymes says of Lyte’s heyday in the video package about her career. Missy Elliott says that Lyte “kicked down the door” for artists like her.

M.W.: In her acceptance speech, Lyte describes herself as “a B-girl from Brooklyn just looking for my chance to inspire and motivate a generation of people.” She also thanks Jojo, her niece and road manager, for coming in clutch every time with Lyte’s latte. (Relatable.)

V.F.: Queen Latifah gets a shoutout from the stage and she is WEARING a crown. Amazing.

M.W.: Lyte’s parting shot of wisdom for the crowd: “Build multiple streams of income, because one is not enough.”

