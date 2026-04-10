Coachella 2026 Day 1 updates: Sabrina Carpenter’s desert takeover; the festival at 25

Happy Coachella! Meet your guides to the weekend

As Coachella kicks off its 25th year, our team of reporters, photographers and editors are on the ground at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Since you’ll be hearing from us a lot this weekend, here’s a little bit about who we’re excited to see.

“Finding out whether I’m the youngest person or the oldest person in the audience for the Strokes.” — Mikael Wood, whose first Coachella was 2005

“Finding out whether I’m the youngest person or the oldest person in the audience for Katseye.” — David Viramontes, who is attending his second Coachella

“Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara — the old goths will be camped out all day, obviously, but do the raver zoomers know what kind of violence they’re in for later?” — August Brown, who first Coachella’d in 2006 — the Daft Punk pyramid year

“Having a Sunday night catharsis at The Rapture set yelling ‘HOUSE OF! JEALOUS LOVERS!’ and remembering the best of the indie sleaze era.” — Vanessa Franko, whose first Coachella was 2007 and is celebrating her 18th year and 27th weekend of covering the fest

“Seeing if I can successfully stay awake for Blood Orange’s super late set.”— Danielle Dorsey, whose first Coachella was in 2010 and will hopefully catch Blood Orange at 11:55 p.m. Friday night

“I’m very excited to see Dijon and seeing some of my favorite artists in three days.” — Kayla Bartkowski, who is attending her first Coachella

“I am very much looking forward to the White Claw and Starbucks tents as well as standing in the heat for as long as it takes to get Radiohead merchandise while telling my editor I am working but the internet is slow so my videos will come through eventually.” — Mark Potts, The Times’ senior editor for video who is attending his first Coachella