Coachella 2026 Day 1 updates: Sabrina Carpenter’s desert takeover; the festival at 25

As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its 25th year, we’re headed back to the desert. Follow along for our archive of exclusive interviews with festival artists, dispatches from the Empire Polo Club and the only-in-Indio moments, including an explanation of what in the heck that Radiohead bunker is.
Friday highlights (all times Pacific):
- 1 p.m.: Gates open
- 4 p.m.: YouTube livestream starts
- 5:50 p.m.: Bini (Outdoor Theatre)
- 8 p.m.: The xx (Coachella stage)
- 9:05 p.m.: Sabrina Carpenter (Coachella stage)
Blast from the past: While we wait for the music to start, don’t miss our photo gallery of every year of Coachella going back to 1999.
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POV: You’re on your way to Coachella
This is what it looks like when you’re driving to the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the 10 Freeway for Coachella.
Billboards line both sides of the freeway, promoting Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and more. We even saw some people stop and get out of the car to pose for pictures on the drive out Thursday.
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Coachella 2026: Everything you need to know to survive and thrive at the festival — or watch at home
It’s almost time to make the annual pilgrimage to the desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The event will celebrate its 25th year on the polo fields in Indio, this time with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G topping the lineup.
Whether you’re heading to the festival or watching from home, we’ve compiled a guide for maximizing your Coachella time from what to pack and what parties and pop-ups are open to the public to how to watch from the comfort of your couch.
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Coachella photos 1999–2025: The most iconic moments ahead of the 2026 festival
Before the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival became a world-famous event, it started as a much more modest music festival in Southern California’s desert in 1999.
During the festival, the Empire Polo Club in Indio has been the site of some of the biggest music and pop culture moments of the century, from Daft Punk’s iconic pyramid spectacle in the Sahara Tent in 2006 to Beyoncé bringing a legendary “Homecoming” to Coachella’s largest stage in 2018.
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Happy Coachella! Meet your guides to the weekend
As Coachella kicks off its 25th year, our team of reporters, photographers and editors are on the ground at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Since you’ll be hearing from us a lot this weekend, here’s a little bit about who we’re excited to see.
“Finding out whether I’m the youngest person or the oldest person in the audience for the Strokes.” — Mikael Wood, whose first Coachella was 2005
“Finding out whether I’m the youngest person or the oldest person in the audience for Katseye.” — David Viramontes, who is attending his second Coachella
“Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara — the old goths will be camped out all day, obviously, but do the raver zoomers know what kind of violence they’re in for later?” — August Brown, who first Coachella’d in 2006 — the Daft Punk pyramid year
“Having a Sunday night catharsis at The Rapture set yelling ‘HOUSE OF! JEALOUS LOVERS!’ and remembering the best of the indie sleaze era.” — Vanessa Franko, whose first Coachella was 2007 and is celebrating her 18th year and 27th weekend of covering the fest
“Seeing if I can successfully stay awake for Blood Orange’s super late set.”— Danielle Dorsey, whose first Coachella was in 2010 and will hopefully catch Blood Orange at 11:55 p.m. Friday night
“I’m very excited to see Dijon and seeing some of my favorite artists in three days.” — Kayla Bartkowski, who is attending her first Coachella
“I am very much looking forward to the White Claw and Starbucks tents as well as standing in the heat for as long as it takes to get Radiohead merchandise while telling my editor I am working but the internet is slow so my videos will come through eventually.” — Mark Potts, The Times’ senior editor for video who is attending his first Coachella