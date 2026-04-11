Coachella 2026 Day 2 updates: Justin Bieber to headline; Jack White gets intimate

Are you ready, Beliebers? After multiple visits to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as a special guest, today is the day that Justin Bieber finally gets his headlining turn at the festival. Meanwhile, former headliner Jack White, who was a surprise addition when set times were announced, will play an intimate afternoon set in the Mojave Tent.
Saturday highlights (all times Pacific):
- 1 p.m.: Gates open
- 3 p.m. Jack White (Mojave Tent)
- 4 p.m.: YouTube livestream starts, here’s the schedule for Saturday
- 5:30 p.m.: Addison Rae (Coachella Stage)
- 8 p.m.: Nine Inch Noize (Sahara Tent — Nine Inch Nails x Boys Noize)
- 9 p.m. The Strokes (Coachella Stage)
- 11:25 p.m.: Justin Bieber (Coachella Stage)
Follow along for live updates all day and while we wait for the music, we’ll revisit our archives with interviews of some of Saturday’s most anticipated artists.
What happened Friday: While we wait for things to get underway today, catch up on Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set and everything that happened on Day 1.
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Artists we can’t wait to see on Saturday
These are the acts our team can’t wait to see on Saturday. See the full list for Coachella’s first weekend.
Ecca Vandal
4:20 p.m., Sonora Tent
Ecca Vandal hooked me with “Cruising to Self Soothe,” which gave Turnstile x Brody Dalle (the Distillers) vibes, when I first heard it last spring, but she travels in many genres, crossing into punk, trip hop, alternative hip-hop and pop. With a new album, “Looking for People to Unfollow,” out May 22, and upcoming tour dates that are a mix of supporting Deftones around the world and festivals like Lollapalooza, this is your chance to talk about how you saw her at Coachella’s smallest stage way back when. (Vanessa Franko)
Geese
6:15 p.m., Gobi Tent
Geese have undeniably been at the forefront of conversations on tantalizing, new rock and the revival of the classic “band scene.” This year they show up a little further down the Saturday lineup than expected, especially given their astronomical ascension in popularity, but it’s beyond doubt that they will pull quite the crowd and likely an electric one, too. On stage, Cameron Winter leads an overall enthralling performance, as the group slams out songs back-to-back with little to say in between; no shenanigans, just a top-notch show. (Julius Miller)
Giveon
7 p.m., Coachella Stage
The desert can be hot and rough, but Giveon’s soothing baritone is a balm capable of healing sunburns and broken hearts. Since the breakout success of 2022’s “Give or Take,” the Long Beach-bred singer has certainly taken off, earning an avalanche of recognition for his deep, emotionally available twist on romantic R&B, which was also well received at Coachella that year. His rise continued into 2025 and beyond with the release of his sophomore album “Beloved,” a sweeping journey through lush rhythms and a deep well of feeling on songs like “Twenties” that will help your soul re-hydrate once again in the Indio heat as the sun goes down. (Nate Jackson)
Nine Inch Noize
8 p.m., Sahara Tent
What exactly will Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Boys Noize be doing at this bespoke collaborative electronic set? It sounds like they’re building the plane while they fly it, but the middle section of their recent “Peel It Back” tour showed how they can rip apart the NIN canon and make it club-ready with plenty of arena-goth charisma. (August Brown)
The Strokes
9 p.m., Coachella Stage
Six years after “The New Abnormal” proved they can still draw an audience of teenagers, the Strokes are using Coachella to drum up interest in a forthcoming follow-up album, “Reality Awaits,” which they recorded with Rick Rubin in Costa Rica (because why not). This week the band released the LP’s lead single, “Going Shopping”; it sounds kind of like the Steve Miller Band if Auto-Tune had existed in the mid-1970s. (Mikael Wood)
Justin Bieber
11:25 p.m., Coachella Stage
The former teen-pop idol recently teased his headlining appearance with stripped-down gigs at the Roxy and the Troubadour in which he performed only material from last year’s “Swag” and “Swag II” albums. One presumes Bieber will offer a more expansive production for his first big concert in years — but then again he was one of the few high-profile voices to praise Frank Ocean’s polarizing (if brilliant!) headlining set in 2023. (MW)
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How to watch Justin Bieber, The Strokes and more on the Coachella day 2 livestream
Coachella’s got you all in your head? Think you’d rather watch Bieber while you’re in your bed?
Then you’re in luck! Hot off the success of both “Swag” albums and a (literally) stripped down Grammys performance, Beliebers will be able to watch Justin Bieber’s day 2 headlining set at 11:25 p.m. on the Coachella YouTube livestream.
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Coachella 2026: The best photos from the festival
Music. Art. Fashion. Fun. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., for its 25th anniversary, with a sold-out crowd for its twin weekends and millions of people watching the livestream from home.
Our team is in the field to capture what it’s really like to be at Coachella, from the biggest stars on stage to the only-at-the-festival vibes of the field.
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Catch up on everything that happened Friday at Coachella
Coachella’s 25th year is underway and Day 1 closed with Sabrina Carpenter’s Hollywood story on the main stage. EDM artist Anyma, who was supposed to perform after her, had to cancel his set due to the high winds.
Other highlights of the day included Bini’s P-pop debut, Katseye’s “Golden” moment with “KPop Demon Hunters,” the XX’s Coachella comeback and an inside look at the Radiohead bunker.
Friday highlights:
Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set
Bob Baker Marionettes: L.A.’s tiniest stars take on Coachella