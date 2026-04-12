Coachella 2026 Day 3 updates: Karol G will make festival history and Iggy Pop returns to the desert

8 must-see acts on our list for Sunday

These are the acts our team can’t wait to see on Sunday.

The Chats

3 p.m., Gobi Tent

It’s been a shocking eight years since The Chats released “Smoko,” but crowds in Indio will find it’s aged like fine wine. They’ve since released two EPs and a pair of studio albums, and are as punk rock as ever. Though 2022’s “Get F—” didn’t exactly strike the chord that “High Risk Behavior” did two years prior, it was still crude, crass, and as fast-paced as ever. That album’s production cycle was a bit hectic, as lead singer Eamon Sandwith told Brooklyn Vegan in May 2022 that it typically consisted of an “11 to 4” before hitting “the pub for two hours, and have a few beers” before scrambling back to the studio. But would you expect anything less from the Aussie punk outfit? (Julius Miller)

Gigi Perez

4 p.m., Outdoor Theatre

In 2024, this young emo-folk singer and songwriter from South Florida scored a viral TikTok hit with “Sailor Song”; in 2025, she dropped one of the year’s most impressive debut albums in the wise and moving “At the Beach, In Every Life.” Perhaps 2026 will be the year Perez breaks out as a must-see live act: After Coachella, she’s headed out on the road to open a bunch of stadium shows for Noah Kahan. (Mikael Wood)

Jane Remover

4:20 p.m., Sonora Tent

Jane Remover’s “Revengeseekerz” turns redlining into an instrument onto itself. The singer-producer’s 2025 LP uses the mechanics of hyperpop to make a record that feels like punk rock suffering a full core-reactor meltdown. Blown out, extravagant, dripping with ferocious malaise and desperation, but precisely arranged for the maximum possible emotional effect. (August Brown)

Wet Leg

4:45 p.m., Coachella Stage

In 2025, Wet Leg returned with a new look, an improved sound, and a sophomore album, “Moisturizer,” as a cherry on top. It looked like it might be difficult for the Isle of Wight quintet to follow the success of their self-titled debut, which garnered critical acclaim and ended its run with two Grammys, but “Moisturizer” has followed suit. Rhian Teasdale is a commanding presence on stage, and songs like “mangetout,” “CPR,” and “jennifer’s body” are rendered utterly screamable at one of their shows. Back in July, Teasdale told The Times that the “muscular sound” on the album comes from the band’s longlasting relationship. “[It’s] just the result of five people that have been touring together for something shy of three years,” she says. (Julius Miller)

Clipse

5:15 p.m., Outdoor Theatre

Not many people had a Clipse comeback on their 2025 bingo card, but the hip-hop duo, composed of brothers Pusha-T and Malice, were back again like they never left. “Let God Sort Em Out” came 16 years after their last release, which had marked the end of the Virginia Beach-born group amid a “come to God” moment for Malice. The two could have easily been forgotten, obscured by the passage of time as so many returning groups are. Instead, they mounted a monumental run that evoked widespread cultural celebration and praise, one Grammy win, and a nomination in the “Album of the Year” category. On stage, they’re still in their prime, slinging out classics like “Grindin’” and “Virginia” between last year’s “Chains & Whips” and “So Be It.” In August, they shared with The Times their plans for a “new frontier” in rap via “cracking the ceiling to longevity.” If this Coachella performance proves anything, it’s that they’ve gone and outdid themselves. (JM)

Suicidal Tendencies

5:35 p.m., Mojave Tent

The SoCal punk rock beginnings of Goldenvoice will always find a way to break through at Coachella and this year’s inclusion of Suicidal Tendencies is no exception. Bringing the rage and riffs of 1980s Venice to the Mojave Tent on a Sunday afternoon, Mike Muir and company will remind you that they’re still a force to be reckoned with over 40 years into their career. Not only do they thrive on aggression but their technical riffs and roaring anti-authoritarian sentiment seem to be more vital now than ever. (Nate Jackson)

Less Than Jake

5:45 p.m., Heineken House

Ska punk hive, now is our time! While it’s not unheard of to see ska bands at Coachella (see: Madness, The Selecter, Fishbone), it’s definitely not the norm. This year the OG Warped Tour set can get a fix with Less Than Jake, skanking along to “All My Best Friends are Metalheads” and “History of a Boring Town.” If it’s anything like a normal set, it will be fun and there will be a toilet paper gun. (Vanessa Franko)

Iggy Pop

7:10 p.m., Mojave Tent

The elder statesmen of proto punk isn’t just another act on the Coachella bill. To many who will crowd into the Mojave tent to see him in all his shirtless glory, his music is a religion. Making another return to the festival to conquer the stage with timeless anthems like “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” “The Passenger” and “Lust For Life,” Iggy’s raw power is embodiment of a spirit that can’t be tamed at any age. (NJ)