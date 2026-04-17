Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Friday updates: Anyma’s redo, Sabrina Carpenter and how to watch from home

Weekend 2 of the sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are back to headline and this week, and there’s an added surprise from Kacey Musgraves and a new lineup at the Quasar stage.

On Friday night, Italian EDM star Anyma gets a second chance at “Æden” after strong winds canceled the world premiere of the set last week.

While we don’t have a full team in Indio this weekend, we’ll be watching from home, too. And this weekend you can even catch the Yuma Tent on the stream.

Catch up on our coverage:

