Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Friday updates: Anyma’s redo, Sabrina Carpenter and how to watch from home

Weekend 2 of the sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are back to headline and this week, and there’s an added surprise from Kacey Musgraves and a new lineup at the Quasar stage.
On Friday night, Italian EDM star Anyma gets a second chance at “Æden” after strong winds canceled the world premiere of the set last week.
While we don’t have a full team in Indio this weekend, we’ll be watching from home, too. And this weekend you can even catch the Yuma Tent on the stream.
Catch up on our coverage:
- How to watch the livestream on Friday of Weekend 2 and who’s on it
- Most memorable moments from Coachella Weekend 1
- Best photos from Coachella 2026
- 4 differences between Coachella Weekend 1 and 2
- Best food at the festival (and what to eat for $20 or less)
- 25 years of art at Coachella
- Coachella 1999-2025, in photos
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How to watch Sabrina Carpenter and Anyma’s ‘redo’ on the Coachella Weekend 2 livestream
Updated April 16 for Coachella Weekend 2.
Sabrina Carpenter is back to headline the first day of Weekend 2 at Coachella 2026 at 9 p.m. Friday. She brought “Sabrinawood” to the desert alongside Susan Sarandon and some classic cars for Weekend 1. It’s worth noting that her set time is 10 minutes longer this weekend. What does she have in store? We’ll be watching Coachella’s YouTube livestream to find out.
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Coachella 2026: We talked to L.A.’s beloved Bob Baker Marionettes about the festival
It’s been a big week for L.A.’s Bob Baker Marionette Theater — it made its Coachella debut and entered an agreement to purchase the Highland Park theater it has been renting since 2019.
Last Friday afternoon, hundreds of people packed into Coachella’s red-walled Gobi Tent tent to watch the show. Puppeteers, dressed in the classic Bob Baker red from head to toe, brought out some of the company’s beloved icons — including the show’s host, Pink Cat, adorned in sequins and jewelry. “Puppet-chella … meeeeooowww!” boomed the puppet as she took the stage.
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What it was like inside Sabrina Carpenter’s Pit Stop
Friday night Coachella headliner Sabrina Carpenter had a special partnership with Airbnb for “Sabrina’s Pit Stop” during Weekend 1 of the festival. Since it’s not out there this weekend, here’s a look at what it was like.
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Coachella 2026: 4 differences between Weekend 1 and 2
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s encore weekend kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday with some notable differences from Weekend 1 — beyond the fact that Weekend 2 gets less grass on the fields.
Anyma’s world premiere is back on track
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Coachella 2026: Everything you need to know to survive and thrive at the festival — or watch at home
It’s almost time to make the annual pilgrimage to the desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The event will celebrate its 25th year on the polo fields in Indio, this time with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G topping the lineup.
Whether you’re heading to the festival or watching from home, we’ve compiled a guide for maximizing your Coachella time from what to pack and what parties and pop-ups are open to the public to how to watch from the comfort of your couch.