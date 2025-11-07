What to know about this year’s Grammy nominations

Will Bad Bunny go into his Super Bowl halftime show in February with a handful of new Grammys? Will Kendrick Lamar follow up his “Not Like Us” success with more awards?

Follow along as our team of music experts brings you news and analysis of the 2026 Grammy nominees.

One thing we do know: We won’t be hearing Taylor Swift’s name a lot this morning. “The Life of a Showgirl,” which came out in early October, didn’t make the eligibility window.

The Grammys will take place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Get all of our awards season coverage delivered to your inbox with The Envelope newsletter.