Live Grammys

What to know about this year’s Grammy nominations

By Vanessa FrankoSenior Audience Editor 
Kendrick Lamar holds five Grammys in his arms
Kendrick Lamar won multiple awards for his smash hit “Not Like Us” at the 67th Grammys. He’s expected to receive more nominations for the 68th edition of the awards show, which happens in February.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Will Bad Bunny go into his Super Bowl halftime show in February with a handful of new Grammys? Will Kendrick Lamar follow up his “Not Like Us” success with more awards?

Follow along as our team of music experts brings you news and analysis of the 2026 Grammy nominees.

One thing we do know: We won’t be hearing Taylor Swift’s name a lot this morning. “The Life of a Showgirl,” which came out in early October, didn’t make the eligibility window.

The Grammys will take place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Get all of our awards season coverage delivered to your inbox with The Envelope newsletter.

How to watch the 2026 Grammy nominations, announced by Chappell Roan, Doechii and more

Close-up of Grammy awards sitting on a table.
Nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards will be announced Friday in a livestream.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez

If you’re already counting down to February’s Grammy Awards, here’s something to hold you over — the nominations announcement is just around the corner.

This Friday, the Recording Academy, joined by a handful of familiar faces (and voices), will announce the nominees for music’s biggest night in a livestream.

Read the full story

Grammys: Ranking the 66 songs that won record of the year

Illustration of Bobby Darin, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bono of U2 and Billie Eilish
Bobby Darin, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bono of U2 and Billie Eilish are among the record of the year winners.
(Ariana Pacino / For The Times)
By Mikael Wood

As we await this year’s nominations, take a look through the first 66 years of Grammys history and what won record of the year in this story from January.

What makes a record of the year? At the Grammy Awards, it can be a stunning performance or an ingenious production, a glimpse into the future or a glance at the past, a worldwide smash or an obscurity by a longtime fave. Ahead of Sunday’s 67th Grammys, here’s a ranked list of all 66 songs that have won record of the year since the Recording Academy’s first ceremony in 1959. Arranged from worst to best, the rundown includes expert commentary from half a dozen previous winners: Sheryl Crow, Toto’s Steve Lukather, producer Mark Ronson, Michael McDonald, Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Charles Kelley of the country trio Lady A.

Read the full story

Grammys to split country album into two categories and revive album cover field

Beyoncé holds a Grammy as she speaks into a mic on stage.
Next year’s Grammy Awards will include a new country category, among other changes. Beyoncé won for country album at the 2025 ceremony.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Lauren Harvey

The Grammy Awards are returning next February with two additional categories.

The 68th awards, scheduled for Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena, will now include prizes for album cover and traditional country album. The previous country album category has been renamed contemporary country album.

Read the full story
Inside the rise of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ phenoms Huntr/x, who could take the Oscars and Grammys by storm

Huntr/x, a K-pop group voiced by Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami- in the Netflix animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters."
Huntr/x members Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami recorded their “KPop Demon Hunters” vocals separately and did not meet until the Netflix film’s premiere.
(Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)
By Laura Sirikul

This summer, Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters” might have created the most popular K-pop girl group in America. And seemingly the only people unaware of that distinction are its members.

“Is that what it is?,” asks Rei Ami, who with fellow artists Ejae and Audrey Nuna forms the film’s fictional trio Huntr/x. “Is that what it’s being labeled as?”

Read the full story

Grammy nominations are out Friday. Here’s who we think will make the cut

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny
Kendrick Lamar, from left, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.
( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Mikael Wood

To get it out of the way: No, Taylor Swift’s name will not dominate nominations for the 68th Grammy Awards when they’re announced Friday morning. Because it came out in early October, the pop superstar’s mega-blockbuster “The Life of a Showgirl” wasn’t eligible for consideration for next year’s ceremony (whose window ran from Aug. 31, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2025). So you’ll have to wait until next fall to see the Recording Academy bestow Swift with her eighth nomination for album of the year, as indeed it’s sure to do. For now, here are our bets for who’s likely to show up in the Grammys’ Top 4 categories, with potential honorees listed in alphabetical order. Music’s most prestigious awards show will take place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Read the full story
