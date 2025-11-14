Latin Grammys 2025: Follow our live blog for updates

Live from Las Vegas: It’s the 26th annual Latin Grammy Awards!

Who’s ready to get loud tonight? Team De Los is back in Vegas to cover the 26th annual Latin Grammys, which is only the biggest night in Latin music.

This year’s class of Latin Grammys contenders is one of the mightiest in recent years. During the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, the zany Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso claimed the lead for most Latin Grammy wins so far, clocking five trophies in the following categories: alternative music album (for “Papota”), alternative song (for “#tetas”), best pop song (for “El Día del Amigo”), short form music video (for “#tetas”) and best long form music video (for “Papota”).

Tonight they are the second-most nominated act behind Bad Bunny, who is nominated for 12 awards total. So far he has won the Latin Grammys for urban music performance (for “DTMF) and reggaetón performance (for his song “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr”).

Meanwhile, Brazilian songstress Liniker has claimed three awards so far, for Portuguese-language album (for “Caju”), best Portuguese language urban performance (for “Caju,” the song) and best Portuguese-language song for “Veludo Marrom.”

Stay tuned to our live blog for updates on tonight’s biggest winners and show-stoppers. —Suzy Exposito