Live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Hall: How to watch Soundgarden, Outkast, Cyndi Lauper and others at induction ceremony

Other inductees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Salt-N-Pepa, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon. The ceremony at the Peacock Theater will be streamed live on Disney+.

By Vanessa Franko
 and Mikael Wood
Chris Cornell holds a microphone in the air on stage with a guitar
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during a show in Inglewood in 2011.
(Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may be in Cleveland, but this year’s induction ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A. Join the Times as we cover the event — both from inside the theater and watching the Disney+ livestream from home.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: How to watch the ceremony and who’s getting inducted

Cyndi Lauper, André 3000 of Outkast and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa.
Cyndi Lauper, from left, André 3000 of Outkast and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa are among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
(Rob Grabowski / Invision / AP; Scott A Garfitt / Invision / AP; Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Malia Mendez

Rock on, Los Angeles.

This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is back in L.A., and with legends like Elton John and Mick Fleetwood hitting the stage, Angelenos are in for a treat.

Questlove arrives on the red carpet

Questlove looks at the camera. He's wearing a white hat, red glasses and a brown shirt and tie
Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John to perform or present at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Doja Cat appears on the red carpet at The Albies in 2024.
Doja Cat continues a hot streak this year after being announced as a performer/presenter at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
By Julius Miller

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its billing for its 2025 induction ceremony. Among the names included are contemporary stars such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, while also lending a retrospective lens to icons such as Elton John and Iggy Pop.

One name that sticks out is television personality David Letterman, who stepped down from late-night programming a decade ago.

Red carpet arrivals have begun at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Donald Glover, wearing a pale green tux jacket, clasps his hands and smiles on the red carpet
Donald Glover attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Why Los Angeles, long overlooked by the Rock Hall, finally gets its musical due

A long-haired brunet woman in a little black dress with spaghetti straps sings into a mic onstage.
Olivia Rodrigo performs inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision)
By Steve Baltin

A cross-section of music superstars — Soundgarden, Outkast, Warren Zevon, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Salt-N-Pepa, Bad Company and industry icon Lenny Waronker — will be inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony to be held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

Among the music stars who will take the stage to celebrate the inductees are Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Janelle Monae, En Vogue, Beck, Doja Cat, Brandi Carlile, Flea, Joe Perry, Questlove, Teddy Swims, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Donald Glover, Jerry Cantrell, 21 Pilots and Raye. Comedy veterans David Letterman and Jim Carrey also will participate in the event.

Cyndi Lauper bid us farewell. It didn’t really take

"Everything you do, don’t you want it to have the highest purpose?" asks Cyndi Lauper.
(Larsen & Talbert / For The Times)
By Mikael Wood

“Look at these guys,” Cyndi Lauper whispers discreetly as she nods toward a straitlaced couple strolling through the Sunset Marquis. “I wonder what they think of a rock ’n’ roll hotel.”

The 72-year-old pop icon is hanging out on a September afternoon in a leafy alcove at the clubby musician’s spot that’s been her go-to in Los Angeles since the early 1980s.

‘The soul of L.A.’: 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon

A close-up portrait of a man with sunglasses and shoulder-length blond hair, with a pier and ocean in the background
The late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, whom Billy Joel, among others, successfully promoted for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
(Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)
By Mikael Wood

Shooter Jennings knew “Carmelita.” He knew “Lawyers, Guns and Money.” And of course he knew “Werewolves of London,” Warren Zevon’s 1978 rock hit about a “hairy-handed gent” on the prowl for “a big dish of beef chow mein.”

“It’s kind of the low-hanging fruit” of Zevon’s catalog, Jennings says of “Werewolves,” which after scraping the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 went on to reach new audiences in the late 2000s when Kid Rock borrowed its strutting groove for his song “All Summer Long.”

Chubby and Cyndi will soon join the rock hall of fame, but Phish will have to wait

Separate photos of three singers, two men and one woman
Chubby Checker, from left, Joe Cocker and Cyndi Lauper are 2025 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with 10 other honorees. The ceremony happens Nov. 8.
(Associated Press)
By Christie D’Zurilla

The rock hall of fame’s newest list of inductees would make for one crazy playlist.

Cyndi Lauper and Joe Cocker? The White Stripes and Chubby Checker? Those performers and more were announced Monday as the hall’s Class of 2025 by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which will honor them at a ceremony in November.

