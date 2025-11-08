Rock Hall: How to watch Soundgarden, Outkast, Cyndi Lauper and others at induction ceremony

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John to perform or present at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Doja Cat continues a hot streak this year after being announced as a performer/presenter at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its billing for its 2025 induction ceremony. Among the names included are contemporary stars such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, while also lending a retrospective lens to icons such as Elton John and Iggy Pop.

One name that sticks out is television personality David Letterman, who stepped down from late-night programming a decade ago.