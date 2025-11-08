Rock Hall: How to watch Soundgarden, Outkast, Cyndi Lauper and others at induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may be in Cleveland, but this year’s induction ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A. Join the Times as we cover the event — both from inside the theater and watching the Disney+ livestream from home.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: How to watch the ceremony and who’s getting inducted
Rock on, Los Angeles.
This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is back in L.A., and with legends like Elton John and Mick Fleetwood hitting the stage, Angelenos are in for a treat.
Questlove arrives on the red carpet
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John to perform or present at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its billing for its 2025 induction ceremony. Among the names included are contemporary stars such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, while also lending a retrospective lens to icons such as Elton John and Iggy Pop.
One name that sticks out is television personality David Letterman, who stepped down from late-night programming a decade ago.
Red carpet arrivals have begun at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Why Los Angeles, long overlooked by the Rock Hall, finally gets its musical due
A cross-section of music superstars — Soundgarden, Outkast, Warren Zevon, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Salt-N-Pepa, Bad Company and industry icon Lenny Waronker — will be inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony to be held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.
Among the music stars who will take the stage to celebrate the inductees are Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Janelle Monae, En Vogue, Beck, Doja Cat, Brandi Carlile, Flea, Joe Perry, Questlove, Teddy Swims, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Donald Glover, Jerry Cantrell, 21 Pilots and Raye. Comedy veterans David Letterman and Jim Carrey also will participate in the event.
Cyndi Lauper bid us farewell. It didn’t really take
“Look at these guys,” Cyndi Lauper whispers discreetly as she nods toward a straitlaced couple strolling through the Sunset Marquis. “I wonder what they think of a rock ’n’ roll hotel.”
The 72-year-old pop icon is hanging out on a September afternoon in a leafy alcove at the clubby musician’s spot that’s been her go-to in Los Angeles since the early 1980s.
‘The soul of L.A.’: 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
Shooter Jennings knew “Carmelita.” He knew “Lawyers, Guns and Money.” And of course he knew “Werewolves of London,” Warren Zevon’s 1978 rock hit about a “hairy-handed gent” on the prowl for “a big dish of beef chow mein.”
“It’s kind of the low-hanging fruit” of Zevon’s catalog, Jennings says of “Werewolves,” which after scraping the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 went on to reach new audiences in the late 2000s when Kid Rock borrowed its strutting groove for his song “All Summer Long.”
Chubby and Cyndi will soon join the rock hall of fame, but Phish will have to wait
The rock hall of fame’s newest list of inductees would make for one crazy playlist.
Cyndi Lauper and Joe Cocker? The White Stripes and Chubby Checker? Those performers and more were announced Monday as the hall’s Class of 2025 by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which will honor them at a ceremony in November.