Stagecoach 2026: Updates from the festival and how to watch at home

Welcome to Stagecoach. We’re your guides to the weekend

Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio in 2023. Wilson is one of the headliners of Stagecoach 2026.

Follow our live blog as Times Pop Music Critic Mikael Wood and Senior Audience Editor Vanessa Franko cover this weekend’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival, from the biggest sets and surprise guests to a visit to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown outpost in the desert.

Well, Vanessa, we’re back. After a brief reprieve following the end of Coachella, you and I find ourselves in the desert again — hot, dusty and eager to be amused. I’m looking forward to Stagecoach performances by Ella Langley, who currently has the No. 1 album and single in the country, and the raft of ‘90s rock bands on the bill, Bush and Third Eye Blind among them. And I’m curious what Post Malone has in store for his Sunday-night headlining set: Will he do straight country or do a mix of his Nashville stuff and his old rap hits? — M.W.

Mikael, with all of the ‘90s nostalgia going on, have we considered that Posty could bust out a set of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” like he did during the pandemic? That’s not going to happen, but I’m all about time traveling to the KROQ Weenie Roast circa 1997. I’m planning to spend a lot of time at the new Mustang Stage to see those ‘90s bands you mentioned, plus Counting Crows, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Wallflowers and Journey. In a time when we’re so divided, can anything unite us more than a sing-along to “Don’t Stop Believin’”? — V.F.

Big Weenie Roast energy here, my friend, I agree. Then again, Cody Johnson as a headliner Friday night shows that Stagecoach is still looking to hold it down for traditional country fans. Given the scale of surprises at Coachella — the one and only Madonna springs to mind — I wonder who’ll pop out unannounced this weekend. Seems like a safe bet that Lainey Wilson has some big names up her fringed sleeve for Saturday night. — M.W.

Speaking of guests, Teddy Swims is back after two weekends of bringing out guests at Coachella and all I keep thinking is will David Lee Roth return for a third weekend to sing “Jump” and will he have a third pair of chevron-patterned stage pants?

But I love how truly random Stagecoach gets once you’re away from the Mane Stage. Pitbull doing a Saturday late night set? Don’t stop the party. Emo Nite featuring Ashlee Simpson in Diplo’s Honky Tonk? Giddy up and let’s figure out how to line dance to My Chemical Romance. Guy Fieri cooking with Gavin Rossdale, Gavin Adcock, Billy Bob Thornton and Wynonna Judd? Count me in for that fever dream. — V.F.