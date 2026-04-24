Stagecoach 2026: Updates from the festival and how to watch at home

Grab your boots and head back to the desert with us for Stagecoach 2026! Follow along for interviews with Stagecoach artists, the best sights and sounds from the Empire Polo Club and the only-in-Indio moments.
Will Luke Combs or Morgan Wallen make a surprise appearance? Which celebs will we spot among the hay bales? Stay tuned to find out.
Weekend highlights:
- Friday: Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley (Here’s how to watch/listen to Friday’s livestream)
- Saturday: Lainey Wilson, Journey, Pitbull, Bush
- Sunday: Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, Hootie & the Blowfish
You can catch the sets from home all weekend long via Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and Twitch starting at 3 p.m. Pacific daily.
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Welcome to Stagecoach. We’re your guides to the weekend
Follow our live blog as Times Pop Music Critic Mikael Wood and Senior Audience Editor Vanessa Franko cover this weekend’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival, from the biggest sets and surprise guests to a visit to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown outpost in the desert.
Well, Vanessa, we’re back. After a brief reprieve following the end of Coachella, you and I find ourselves in the desert again — hot, dusty and eager to be amused. I’m looking forward to Stagecoach performances by Ella Langley, who currently has the No. 1 album and single in the country, and the raft of ‘90s rock bands on the bill, Bush and Third Eye Blind among them. And I’m curious what Post Malone has in store for his Sunday-night headlining set: Will he do straight country or do a mix of his Nashville stuff and his old rap hits? — M.W.
Mikael, with all of the ‘90s nostalgia going on, have we considered that Posty could bust out a set of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” like he did during the pandemic? That’s not going to happen, but I’m all about time traveling to the KROQ Weenie Roast circa 1997. I’m planning to spend a lot of time at the new Mustang Stage to see those ‘90s bands you mentioned, plus Counting Crows, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Wallflowers and Journey. In a time when we’re so divided, can anything unite us more than a sing-along to “Don’t Stop Believin’”? — V.F.
Big Weenie Roast energy here, my friend, I agree. Then again, Cody Johnson as a headliner Friday night shows that Stagecoach is still looking to hold it down for traditional country fans. Given the scale of surprises at Coachella — the one and only Madonna springs to mind — I wonder who’ll pop out unannounced this weekend. Seems like a safe bet that Lainey Wilson has some big names up her fringed sleeve for Saturday night. — M.W.
Speaking of guests, Teddy Swims is back after two weekends of bringing out guests at Coachella and all I keep thinking is will David Lee Roth return for a third weekend to sing “Jump” and will he have a third pair of chevron-patterned stage pants?
But I love how truly random Stagecoach gets once you’re away from the Mane Stage. Pitbull doing a Saturday late night set? Don’t stop the party. Emo Nite featuring Ashlee Simpson in Diplo’s Honky Tonk? Giddy up and let’s figure out how to line dance to My Chemical Romance. Guy Fieri cooking with Gavin Rossdale, Gavin Adcock, Billy Bob Thornton and Wynonna Judd? Count me in for that fever dream. — V.F.
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14 desert side quests to check out beyond Stagecoach
Planning a proper trip to Coachella or Stagecoach is a master class in logistics. Before setting foot on the Empire Polo Club where these annual fests are held, fans have already made decisions on where to stay, what to pack, where to eat, what to see and which bandanna will be covering your nose and mouth from the dust on the walk back to the car. But true veterans of this fest know that one of the best parts of this desert journey is planning some side quests. Carving out time to indulge in natural wonders, great food, outsider art, local record shopping and more is all part of making the most of any festival weekend in Indio. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a very doable list of enjoyable extracurricular excursions to fill some free time with 14 essential experiences.
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Stagecoach 2026: How to watch Friday’s livestream with Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman
Choosin’ to stay home instead of trekking out to Indio for this weekend’s Stagecoach festival? Don’t worry, you’ll be able to listen to all the country music your heart desires. You can get your country heartbreak on with Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman and Cody Johnson, and then rock out with Counting Crows. If you prefer EDM, you can catch Diplo and Dillstradamus (Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus) as Friday’s closing acts.
The festival will be livestreamed on Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch beginning at 3 p.m. On Sirius XM’s The Highway (channel 56), you can listen to exclusive interviews and live performances along with a special edition of the Music Row Happy Hour. The station Y’Allternative will also be covering the festival on Friday evening.
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Stagecoach 2026: What to know about the festival — and how to watch from home
Trade the flower crowns and sneakers for a cowboy hat and some boots, because Coachella has moved out of the Empire Polo Club in Indio and the Stagecoach Festival is moving in, April 24 to 26.
Post Malone, who headlined Coachella in 2025 and played a set of country covers at Stagecoach in 2024, is back to headline the country music fest along with Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson.