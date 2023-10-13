LA Times Today: Here’s what Maren Morris has to say about ‘getting the hell out’ of country music
Country artist Maren Morris is best known for her collaborations with artists like Zedd and Taylor Swift, and her own songs that have topped the country charts. But the outspoken singer-songwriter has left the country music world because it doesn’t align with her values and politics.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about why Morris is “getting the hell out” of country music.
