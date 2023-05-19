LA Times Today: With the help of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Silverlake Conservatory of Music educates students of all backgrounds

Currently, only one in five public schools in California have a full-time arts and music program and nearly 88 percent are failing to provide the art and music education required by law.



But one school has been working for more than two decades to provide music education for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds: the Silverlake Conservatory of Music — started by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea.