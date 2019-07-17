See Beyoncé belt out ‘Spirit’ with Blue Ivy in ‘The Lion King’ music video

All hail the Lion Queen.

Beyoncé is the queen and Blue Ivy is her heir in the new “Spirit” video, which dropped Tuesday night. The music video introduces Beyoncé and her eldest daughter in majestic, matching pink gowns against a golden African landscape. The singer voices Nala in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King,” which released its soundtrack — including the Beyoncé tune — last week.

The artist wears a vibrant rainbow of colors to accompany different sections of the track, surrounded by choirs and backup dancers. The video also includes clips from the new film featuring characters Nala, Simba, Mufasa and Scar.

“Rise up to the light in the sky,” Beyoncé sings in her rose frock as Blue Ivy approaches. “Watch the light lift your heart up. Burn your flame through the night.”

Advertisement

The mother-daughter duo’s curly locks blow in the wind like Mufasa’s and Simba’s shimmering fur on Pride Rock. The remainder of the video sees Beyoncé glowing in various shades of blue, green and red, interspersed with multiple scenes from the film, including Simba roaring over his kingdom or staring across a pond into Nala’s eyes in the classic shot from “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

“Your destiny is coming close,” Beyoncé belts as Simba faces off against Scar. “Stand up and fight.”

“The Lion King” pounces into theaters Friday. Beyoncé's accompanying album “The Gift” — featuring Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z , Pharrell and Donald Glover’s rap alias, Childish Gambino — isn’t available for download yet but the song list has been available since Tuesday.