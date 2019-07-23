Watch the MTV VMA nominees for video of the year

MTV announced the nominations for the 2019 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande leading the pop pack with 10 nods apiece.

Rising anti-pop star Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old pride of Los Angeles, also made a big splash with nine nominations, including best new artist and video and artist of the year.

And the nominees for video of the year are...

21 Savage, featuring J. Cole, ‘a lot’

Billie Eilish, ‘Bad Guy’

Ariana Grande, ‘thank u, next’

Jonas Brothers, ‘Sucker’

Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’

Taylor Swift, ‘You Need to Calm Down’