Best live music in L.A.: Robyn, Cuco, XXL Freshman and more

From rock supergroups to Chicano bedroom pop to Desi psychedelia, this week’s colorful concerts represent the best of L.A.'s live music offerings.

XXL Freshman 2019

The Novo hosts a stacked night out with hip-hop’s most formidable rising young guns, and the bill plays out like a who’s who of rap’s future from around the country. Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Gunna, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, Lil Mosey and YK Osiris may already be making their way onto the airwaves, but it’s their raw and varied live performances that will be sure to school you. Tickets cost $45. The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. , 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Raconteurs

Advertisement

It’s been 11 years since we last heard from The Raconteurs, and the time away has served them well. The rock supergroup — that is, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler — are back with a heavy, blues-forward new album, “Help Us Stranger,” that’s enjoyed chart-topping status since it debuted last month. But the real sell is in the band’s live show, a jam-loaded take on hits and deeper cuts from their three-album catalog that promises to leave you breathless. Tickets start at $39.50. The Greek Theatre , 2700 N. Vermont Ave. , 8 p.m. Friday.

Cuco

Hawthorne wunderkind Cuco has come a long way from self-producing his lovelorn solo pop tracks in his bedroom. He’s now selling out shows to screaming crowds around the world — and he’s only 20. The Chicano singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist has a knack for captivating live sets, thanks to his underdog heartthrob stage presence, his lo-fi, genre-melding bilingual jams and the energy of his adoring audiences. The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., 8 p.m. Saturday.

La Diabla featuring L.A. Bollywood and Doctors & Engineers

Advertisement

Levitt Pavilion continues its knockout free summer concert series this weekend with a lineup whose roots span from Colombia to South Asia. La Diabla has been making crowds dance with its electronic-Latin fusion for the past 10 years, laying claim to being “cumbiando” before it was du jour. It’ll be joined by SoCal’s own L.A. Bollywood, a group of professional artists dedicated to sharing the music and dance of South Asian culture through its joyous takes on Bhangra, Bharatanatyam and more contemporary Bollywood styles. Rounding out the bill is L.A.-based Doctors & Engineers, a band whose multi-hyphenate identity celebrates the South Asian diasporic experience by re-interpreting Desi film and folk songs through its own lens of psychedelic American garage-punk. Levitt Pavilion, 2230 W. 6th St., 6 p.m. Saturday.

Morgan Delt with Pearl Charles, Vinyl Williams, The Sunsettes, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show

Head to Highland Park for an evening of top-tier West Coast psychedelia. Morgan Delt leads the bill with his gauzy futurist stylings, alongside the cosmic grit of Pearl Charles, creative polymath Vinyl Williams and newcomers The Sunsettes. They’ll be joined by analog liquid light show legends Mad Alchemy, who’ll be producing mind-expanding visuals tailored to each set throughout the night. Tickets cost $18. Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Avenue 56, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Robyn

Following a pair of hit post-hiatus comeback shows in February, the reigning queen of dance pop returns for an arena-ready run of her “Honey” tour. Fans can look forward to the punchy stage production and choreography Robyn has made a name on, backed by a batch of new electronic- and R&B-infused tracks from last year’s “Honey” alongside empowering favorites like “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Dancing On My Own.” Enlist your entire crew or pull up solo — just don’t forget your dancing shoes. Tickets start at $48. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, 7 p.m. Saturday.