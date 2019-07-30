Cardi B and Bernie Sanders are politics’ odd couple but share a vision

Cardi B is feeling the Bern. And Sen. Bernie Sanders might have earned himself a bit of street cred with the “Press” rapper’s apparent endorsement.

The unlikely duo joined forces this week to film a 2020 campaign video that involved a sitdown about reforming the country.

The 26-year-old hip-hop star thanked the independent senator from Vermont late Monday for sharing his plans on how he would change the country if he was elected president. Her praise came after recently asking her followers what questions they would ask Democratic candidates, who incidentally will start their second round of debates Tuesday night in Detroit.

Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America.



And let me tell you: Cardi B is right.



Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/L9mQ8InMZu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2019

“I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered,” Cardi wrote on Instagram, teasing to her video collaboration with the politician. “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Advertisement

Sanders told CNN that he and the rapper were working on a way “to involve more young people in the political process,” noting that segment is voting in large numbers but not large enough.

The two discussed an array of topics, including canceling student debt, climate change and raising the minimum wage. To add Cardi’s signature razzle-dazzle, the video was filmed in Detroit on Monday at the Ten Nail Bar, a nail salon owned by two black women.

The summit was unexpected, though not totally surprising given that the presidential hopeful talked up Cardi’s political acumen last week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Additionally, the Grammy winner has been readily commenting on politics and most notably called out President Trump over the government shutdown last January. More recently, she came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after the president’s racist attack against her and other congresswomen of color.

Advertisement

In the Aptil 2018 issue of GQ, the rapper shared her love of political science, saying: “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

Last week, Sanders told ABC host Kimmel that he and Cardi, who was a stripper before blowing up on the reality TV and music scenes, had ongoing discussions and welcomed her support.

“She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country,” he said. “That’s the truth. She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people in this country, and I’m delighted that she’s a supporter.”