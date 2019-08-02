Out of jail, ASAP Rocky thanks fans — and the Swedish court that freed him

Shortly after a Swedish court on Friday released ASAP Rocky and two colleagues from jail pending a verdict in their assault case, the rapper posted a note on Instagram thanking fans and friends for their support — and also gave a nod to the court for letting him go free.

“I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you,” wrote the performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. “This has been a very difficult and humbling experience.”

He added, “I want to thank the court for allowing me Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends.”

Within 15 minutes, the post had more than a half-million likes. Rocky, 30, hadn’t put anything up on social media since July 2, the day before he went to jail. Because Sweden has no bail system and the rapper was likely considered a flight risk, he stayed in custody up to and through his trial.

President Trump, who at the urging of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had reached out (unsuccessfully) to the prime minister of Sweden to try to get ASAP Rocky freed, also chimed in on Twitter.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!,” Trump said, bringing on the puns (and groans).

The Swedish court expects judges in the case — which has garnered a lot of high-profile interest — to come back with a verdict on Aug. 14.

Rocky had been in custody stemming from a Stockholm street fight he was involved in at the end of June.