Pink rallies behind Jessica Simpson after mom-shaming incident

Blue is the new pink.

Singer Pink shared a photo Thursday night of herself dyeing her daughter Willow’s hair blue to send a message to mom-shamers everywhere who criticized Jessica Simpson for doing the same.

On Wednesday, Simpson posted a photo of 7 -year-old Maxwell, whose natural blond hair was partially tinted pink and blue in honor of Disney’s “Descendants 3,” which airs Friday and stars the late Cameron Boyce.

While the “Descendants” official Instagram account commented a supportive “Looking good!,” others protested that it was “so sad” and “a shame,” claiming Maxwell was “too young” for hair dye.

But Pink, for one, is a fan of Maxwell’s new ‘do. The pop star has colored her 8-year-old daughter’s hair before, and she was happy to do it again in solidarity with her fellow mother-musician.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored,” she captioned a photo of Willow’s fresh turquoise locks. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids.”

Like her stage name, Pink has never been one to shy away from a little color. She recently released an animated music video for her song “Can We Pretend,” which includes a cartoon version of the singer with bright purple hair. Her latest album, “Hurts 2B Human,” debuted on April 26.