ASAP Rocky’s first taste of freedom includes Kanye West’s Sunday Service

ASAP Rocky, who arrived at LAX on Friday night after being freed from a Swedish jail where he had languished for a month on an assault charge, hit up Kanye West’s Sunday Service this weekend for some social and spiritual recharging.

Rocky was spotted at the invite-only event — which features Kanye with a gospel choir and a live band, performing at various locations — chatting up unofficial ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who is, of course, part of the Kardashian clan.

Kanye, along with wife Kim Kardashian West, had appealed to President Trump last month for help getting pal Rocky out of jail. Though those diplomatic efforts failed, there was still a U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs present in court last week as a monitor.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was on trial with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, all of whom were accused of assaulting Mustafa Jafari, 19, in a Stockholm street fight on June 30. Cameras were banned from the courtroom.

In his testimony on Thursday, Rocky maintained that he acted in self-defense, frightened of what Jafari and a friend might do when they wouldn’t leave his party alone.

“We’re in a foreign country, we’re approached by two strangers with aggressive behavior,” he said, per Reuters. He cited two home robberies at gunpoint and an attack in an Oakland elevator, all of which happened in the last two years, the wire service said. “I don’t know what to expect when being attacked by strangers. That’s why I have security. At that moment, I wasn’t thinking.”

After closing arguments Friday, the court adjourned pending a verdict that’s expected Aug. 14.

The rapper isn’t expected to visit Sweden ever again, TMZ sources said, if the verdict comes back not guilty.