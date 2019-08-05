El Paso native Khalid plans benefit concert for shooting victims and families

El Paso native Khalid is planning a benefit concert in his hometown to benefit the victims of Saturday’s fatal mass shooting and to help remedy his “heavy” mind and heart.

“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” the 21-year-old “Location” singer tweeted on Monday. “Singing ‘915' and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”

The Grammy-nominated R&B star said the Texas concert is expected to take place later this month, with proceeds going to families affected by the shooting.

Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city.

I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile , alt-rock band Blink-182 postponed its El Paso show the day after the shooting “in solidarity with the community.” A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community. Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso. — blink-182 (@blink182) August 4, 2019

By Monday the death toll from the shooting, which primarily took place at an El Paso Walmart, had risen to 22, and the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, had been booked on capital murder charges. Crusius traveled 650 miles to the store in El Paso, reportedly with the intention of shooting “as many Mexicans as possible,” marking what appears to be one of the deadliest hate crimes ever against Latinos.

The tragedy was further amplified when on Sunday 24-year-old gunman Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, during a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio.

At the White House on Monday, President Trump condemned the gunmen who carried out the devastating killings and the white nationalism that motivated one of them — but stopped short of calling for stricter gun laws to prevent future attacks.