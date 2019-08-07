Ariana Grande ‘can’t get over’ her surprise duet with Barbra Streisand

Ariana Grande basically lost it after performing a surprise duet with her idol Barbra Streisand on Tuesday.

The pop star, 26, and showbiz legend, 77, joined forces at the United Center in Chicago during Streisand’s concert and performed a powerhouse rendition of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” just days after Grande took the stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

The music icons gushed over each other on social media, with Streisand sharing a sweet portrait with Grande on Instagram thanking her younger duet partner. Streisand had originally recorded the duet in 1979 with Donna Summer, and on Tuesday, Grande filled in for the late disco icon.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” chanteuse was quick to comment on the Oscar and Grammy winner’s post with “i’m sobbing 🖤 love you so much. i cant. get over this. it’s just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you.”

Clips of the team-up showcasing the high-energy performance and featuring Grande holding hands with her idol swiftly made their way onto social media.

