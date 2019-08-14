Best Live Music in L.A.: Yola Dia festival, Herbie Hancock and more

Summer may be on the wane, but festival season is far from over. Two local fests are among this week’s live music highlights, alongside shows from acts great and small.

Echo Park Rising

Bands and artists from across the city descend on Echo Park this weekend for the 9th annual celebration of local music, creativity and small businesses. There will be multiple stages and activities over three days at locations on the main routes of Sunset Boulevard, Glendale Boulevard, Alvarado Avenue, Echo Park Avenue and beyond. Highlights include Friday’s Liberty Stage set featuring the Red Pears and the Paranoyds; Saturday afternoon’s Echoplex set with SadGirl, Cosmonauts and Black Nile; and Saturday afternoon’s Liberty Stage showcase with Saro, French Vanilla and Perfection. The best part? It’s all free. Visit www.epr.la for schedules and more information. Echo Park Rising, multiple venues, Friday to Sunday.

Ty Segall and Freedom Band

Advertisement

Garage-psych polymath Ty Segall continues his two-month residency at the Teragram, this week switching gears to kick off a three-show run of his 2011 album “Goodbye Bread.” The multi-part show will feature a complete performance of the underdog classic, followed by a rendition of his just-released proggier side, “First Taste.” Tickets start at $28. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 West 7th, 9 p.m. Friday.

Tomasa Del Real

Levitt Pavilion continues its tastemaking free summer concert series with a performance by Chilean singer, composer and rapper Tomasa Del Real. With roots in reggaeton that formed while running her own successful tattoo business, the artist born Valeria Cisternas has since helped pioneer a new musical offshoot dubbed Neoperreo. The music’s futuristic, underground feel and fresh take on reggaeton beats earned Cisternas’ 2018 album, “Bellaca del Año,” widespread acclaim and a slot on the 2019 Coachella lineup. She’ll be joined by ex-Kinky member El Licenciado and L.A. bass crew Subsuelo for a must-see evening on the dance floor. Levitt Pavilion, 2230 West 6th, 7 p.m. Friday.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Advertisement

Post-rock veterans Godspeed return to L.A. for a set of dramatic soundscapes inside the fittingly ethereal confines of the Theatre at the Ace Hotel. Fans can look forward to the Montreal group’s lush, extended jams and film loop projections that have become a revered aspect of the band’s performances. Tickets start at $25. Theatre at the Ace Hotel, 929 South Broadway, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Yola Dia

Swedish indie songstress Lykke Li helms the debut of this femme powerhouse fest, presented in partnership with Yola Mezcal. Li is joined by a formidable genre-spanning lineup that includes greats like Cat Power and Courtney Love, alongside rising luminaries like Sophie, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu and Empress Of. Tickets start at $68. L.A. State Historic Park, 1245 North Spring, 3 p.m. Sunday.

Herbie Hancock

Considered one of jazz’s essential architects, Herbie Hancock’s prolific six-decade career has come to defy genre or categorization. For this special performance, Hancock will be performing a selection of his original material as well as showcase collaborations with jazz’s next generation, featuring appearances from trailblazers Thundercat and Phoelix. Tickets start at $12. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 North Highland, 8 p.m. Wednesday.