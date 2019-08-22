Oops! Taylor Swift accidentally reveals she’s opening the VMAs

Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift accidentally let slip that she’ll be opening the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, during an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday. Plus, she elaborated on her decision to rerecord her older albums in a defiant stand against talent manager Scooter Braun.

“I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting,” she said about the VMAs, before adding, “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, actually. But I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back.”

While promoting her new album, “Lover,” the singer also discussed her plans to return to the recording studio to retrack her first five albums, which — as of June — belong to Braun as part of his Big Machine Label Group acquisition.

“Yeah, that’s true and it’s something I’m very excited about,” Swift said. “My contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I’m very passionate about that.”

After the conversation, Swift took to the “GMA” stage to perform a set with her recent singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down” — both of which are nominated for multiple VMAs, including song and video of the year. Swift and fellow pop star Ariana Grande lead the 2019 nominations with 10 each.

“It’s really exciting to be nominated, and the fans have been so wonderful,” Swift said. “Working with my friends, working with people that I love so much in the ‘Calm Down’ video, especially, is just, like, seeing that get nominated was really a proud moment for me.”

Swift’s latest album, “Lover,” drops on Friday.