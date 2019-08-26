Here’s how to watch MTV’s 2019 VMAs

Yes, there’s still a whole awards show dedicated to music videos, and it’s happening on Monday.

The 36th MTV VMAs, celebrating the year’s most iconic music videos, will air on MTV live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be tape-delayed for West Coast viewers when it airs here at 8 p.m. Pacific.

The 2019 VMAs will be carried to more than 180 countries and have an expected reach of more than half a billion households globally.

The cable network has scheduled red-carpet programming ahead of the show, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring performances by Ava Max, CNCO and “hot girl summer” creator Megan Thee Stallion.

The show will air on MTV itself and across 11 of the network’s sister brands. It will also be viewable on Twitter Live through the show’s new Stan Cam, which provides interactive viewing. The cam utilizes a series of short-form streams available on Twitter that allow fans to decide which stars to watch, follow backstage or behind the scenes.

Viewers with a cable login can authenticate and watch the VMAs live on MTV.com and the MTV App. Viewers without a login can look to stream it on other platforms, such as Philo TV.

Pop titan Taylor Swift, riding high from the release of her new album, will open the main show, which will be hosted by actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The ceremony’s highest honor — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — will be awarded to hip-hop icon Missy Elliott. The inaugural MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award will be given to designer Marc Jacobs.

Missy Elliott is scheduled to perform at Monday's VMAs. (Amy Harris / Invision)

Elliott is set to perform on the mainstage, and other VMA headliners include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Closing out the show are hip-hop stars Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman and Wyclef Jean, who will join forces for the VMA finale.

The Jonas Brothers will also perform, but in a remote location along the New Jersey shoreline that will be streamed during the ceremony.

As for the nominees, pop stars Swift and Ariana Grande lead the pack with 10 nominations apiece, including song and video of the year. L.A-.bred singer Billie Eilish has nine nominations, and Lil Nas X racked up eight nods for his colossal summer hit “Old Town Road.” The winner of each gender-neutral category will be given the show’s Moon Person trophy.

The 2019 show also introduced two new categories: “Best K-pop,” which this year includes nominations for both juggernauts BTS and Blackpink , and “Video for Good,” which celebrates music videos that focus on social issues.