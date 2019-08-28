Best concerts in the L.A. area: Bryan Ferry, Burna Boy, Massive Attack and more

If you’ve been holding off on live music this summer, this Labor Day weekend is the time to get out and get your fix, as festivals, rare performances and A-list acts abound.

Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Two ’90s greats convene this week for an evening of muscular alt rock-hits. Billy Corgan and company have been well-honed by the road this summer alongside Oasis legend Gallagher’s solo project, and fans can look forward to a rundown of genre-defining hits as well as a selection from the Pumpkins’ 10th studio album, “Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.” Tickets start at $35. Five Point Amphitheater, 14800 Chinon, Irvine. 7 p.m. Thursday.

Burna Boy

Buzzworthy Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy hits the Wiltern with this week’s most joyous dance party, the African Giant Returns tour. Born Damini Ogulu, Burna has quickly ascended to become one of the most distinct and recognized voices in the Nigerian music industry and beyond, with a diverse style that spans influences from Fela Kuti to compatriot Wiz Kid. Tickets start at $35. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bryan Ferry

Glam pop innovator Bryan Ferry is enjoying quite the victory lap since his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction this year. This week, he’ll bring his current world tour to the Greek Theatre . Ferry will dress to impress, delivering a selection of songs from his decades-spanning work with Roxy Music and as a solo artist. Tickets start at $49.50. Greek Theatre , 2700 N. Vermont Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Ambient Church with Steve Roach

Ambient music artist Steve Roach reflects on his influential 40-year career with a transcendent one-off audiovisual performance at Pasadena’s First United Methodist Church. The seated event will span two hours, featuring a selection of the Grammy-winner’s work accompanied by immersive, architecturally mapped projects inside a 132-year-old church. Tickets start at $30. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. Friday.

Made in LA Fest

Golden Road Brewing’s popular Labor Day Weekend fest returns for an outdoor celebration of local food, music and art. This year’s two-day event features performances by L.A. favorites Cold War Kids, Phantom Planet, Donavon Frankenreiter, Pell, Lauren Ruth Ward, Jasper Bones and more. Advance tickets cost $25 for a single day and $40 for two days, and include one beer per day. $30 door tickets are available the day of the show. Golden Road Brewing, 5410 W. San Fernando Road, L.A. 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Massive Attack

Trip-hop godfathers Massive Attack come to L.A. at long last, hitting the Palladium for a three-night run following a slate of canceled shows this spring. The Bristol outfit will play a special set of performances celebrating the 21st anniversary of 1998’s “Mezzanine.” Member 3D has promised “a one-off piece of work; our own personalized nostalgia nightmare head trip,” which will re-imagine the seminal album with audiovisual accompaniment and guest vocalist Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins, who featured on “Mezzanine.” The show is sold out. Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., L.A. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.