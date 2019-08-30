Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

Kacey Musgraves and Tom’s One-Hour Photo: See the private photos that started it all

1/12
A selfie taken by Kacey Musgraves in Paso Robles during the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kacey Musgraves)
2/12
Kacey Musgraves performing in Paso Robles on the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
3/12
Kacey Musgraves and her friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado reading vintage Playboy magazines at a Paso Robles flea market during the second leg of her “Oh, What a World” tour.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
4/12
Kacey Musgraves getting touched up by friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado in Paso Robles on the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
5/12
Kacey Musgraves getting touched up by her makeup artist Moani Lee on the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour. Lee would later accompany Musgraves to Tom’s One-Hour Photo.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
6/12
A candid of Kacey Musgraves on her tour bus in San Diego during the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
7/12
Kacey Musgraves taking a shot before a show in San Diego on the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour. Musgraves and her band always do a shot before taking the stage.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
8/12
Kacey Musgraves talking with band member Nathaniel Smith before a show in San Diego on the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kelly Christine Sutton)
9/12
A birthday cake for Kacey Musgraves from the Madonna Inn, given to her while in Paso Robles on her “Oh, What A World Tour.”  (Kacey Musgraves)
10/12
A photo of Kacey Musgraves’ band members’ shoes during the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour. After the band’s shoes were lost, Musgraves’ sister, Kelly Christine Sutton, had to rush to a store to buy them matching loafers.  (Kacey Musgraves)
11/12
Kacey Musgraves’ sister, Kelly Christine Sutton, flying a kite at a Paso Robles flea market during Musgraves’ “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kacey Musgraves)
12/12
Kacey Musgraves’ friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado at sunset in Paso Robles during Musgraves’ “Oh, What A World” tour.  (Kacey Musgraves)
By Rachel SchnalzerAudience Engagement Editor 
Aug. 30, 2019
3:05 PM
Share

When country star Kacey Musgraves and her sister needed a bunch of disposable cameras full of tour photography developed while in Los Angeles, they stumbled upon Tom’s One-Hour Photo, an old-school photo studio and lab in Koreatown.

Musgraves, who was in town earlier this week for two sold-out shows at the Greek Theatre, ended up putting a national spotlight on a local business that needed the attention. She and her team created an Instagram account for the struggling store, which, as of Friday afternoon, had already amassed more than 44,000 followers — and counting.

Kacey Musgraves
Country star Kacey Musgraves poses for portraits at Tom's One Hour Photo in L.A. earlier this week.
(Kacey Musgraves)

In addition to shooting a viral glamour session with Musgraves, the store’s owner developed several disposable cameras that Musgraves’ sister, a professional photographer named Kelly Christine Sutton , had used to document the second leg of the Grammy-winning Musgraves’ “Oh, What a World” tour.

Sutton occasionally photographs Musgraves’ tours, and the sisters are fond of disposable cameras.

“We both love fun instant cameras and disposables when we know there will be a lot of photo-worthy moments happening,” Sutton told The Times Friday .

Sutton’s images, which she’s exclusively sharing with The Times, capture Musgraves and her crew on- and offstage in California.

Moani Lee, left, and Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves, right, getting touched up by her makeup artist, Moani Lee, on the singer's recent tour.
(Kelly Christine Sutton)

In some of the photos, Musgraves is shown getting touched up by friend and hairstylist Giovanni Delgado and makeup artist Moani Lee, who later accompanied the sisters to Tom’s One-Hour Photo. In others, Musgraves and band member Nathaniel Smith hold plastic shot glasses on tour in San Diego in a preshow tradition of taking a shot before show time.

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves takes a shot before a show in San Diego on the second leg of her "Oh, What a World" tour.
(Kelly Christine Sutton)

Another photo shows Musgraves and Delgado reading vintage Playboys at a flea market in Paso Robles, one of the stops on her tour.

Kacey Musgraves, left, and Giovanni Delgado
Kacey Musgraves and her friend and hairstylist Giovanni Delgado reading vintage Playboy magazines at a Paso Robles flea market.
(Kelly Christine Sutton)

The photos developed at Tom’s One-Hour Photo reveal intimate glimpses of Musgraves’ life on the road. Sutton said that after Musgraves’ band members’ shoes were lost before a performance, she raced out to a store to buy them all matching loafers and immortalized the moment with a picture. The Madonna Inn made Musgraves a hot-pink, belated birthday cake, which also made it into Sutton’s photos.

Kacey Musgraves’ band
Kacey Musgraves’ band members show their matching loafers while on tour.
(Kelly Christine Sutton)
The Madonna Inn’s birthday cake for Kacey Musgraves
A birthday cake for Kacey Musgraves from the Madonna Inn, given to her while on tour.
(Kelly Christine Sutton)
Exclusive to The Times, check out more of the private photos in the gallery at the top of this story.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
