Hurricane Dorian halts a Pitbull concert at the L.A. County Fair

Hurricane Dorian has postponed a Pitbull concert that had been scheduled for Sunday at the Los Angeles County Fair. The Miami native, who cited unsafe travel conditions and a desire to be with family as the Category 4 hurricane approached Florida, will hit the fair stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, the fair said.

Pitbull took to Twitter to update his followers, citing “fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard.”

“We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date,” the “Give Me Everything” rapper wrote.

Residents of the southeastern U.S. coast have been bracing for disaster since Dorian ripped through the Bahamas, reportedly flooding neighborhoods with deadly force.

Those who already purchased tickets were still allowed into the fairgrounds on Sunday and can return on the alternate concert date. Refunds are available via Ticketmaster.com and the L.A. County Fair box office.