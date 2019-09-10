Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is out as her conservator — at least for now

Jamie Spears, father to pop star Britney Spears, has been temporarily replaced as his daughter’s conservator — a move that came at his request.

Jodi Montgomery, who has been Britney’s longtime care manager, on Monday was awarded the same powers Jamie Spears had held, according to L.A. Superior Court documents.

She will serve as conservator through the end of January, handling legal and medical oversight for the singer. Montgomery also will have say over who can visit and who can serve as a security guard. However, she’s conservator only of Britney Spears herself, not the pop star’s estate, documents said.

On Friday, Jamie Spears requested the urgent ex parte appointment of a temporary conservator for his daughter, citing “personal health reasons.”

Advertisement

Medical issues have continued to plague both father and daughter, with Britney, 37, checking into a mental health facility in April for a month of what she called “me time.” In January, the singer canceled her planned “Britney: Domination” residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas before it began, saying that she wanted to be there for her father, who at the time was dealing with a spontaneous ruptured colon that led to multiple surgeries.

Jamie Spears has been Britney’s conservator since 2008 , after the pop star had a very public mental health meltdown . Since the 67-year-old Jamie has been at the reins, his daughter has been doing better professionally and personally, by most accounts.

However, the Blast reported last week that Jamie was under investigation for child abuse after an alleged physical altercation with grandson Sean Federline in late August. Jamie was hit with a domestic-violence restraining order keeping him away from Sean, 13, and Jayden Federline, 12.

Advertisement

Kevin Federline, the boys’ father, requested the order, the Blast said, citing court documents. At the end of August, Britney and Kevin revised their 50-50 custody agreement, making it 70-30 in Federline’s favor, TMZ reported.