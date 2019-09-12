Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey soar in fierce ‘Charlie’s Angels’ video

Every time Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey sing, one of “Charlie’s Angels” gets her wings.

The golden trio of pop stars shared the much-anticipated video for their new song “Don’t Call Me Angel” — from the soundtrack of Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming tentpole movie “Charlie’s Angels” — at midnight Eastern time Friday. It follows Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey, clad in a variety of Victoria’s Secret-style angel wings, as they strut through a lavish mansion and carry out top-secret operations.

“Boy, don’t call me angel,” Grande sings in the chorus, her trademark ponytail billowing in the wind. “You ain’t got me right. Don’t call me angel. You can’t pay my price.”

The catchy collab packs an appropriate amount of girl power to accompany its sister film, which stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and “Aladdin” breakout Naomi Scott as the franchise’s freshest class of angelic detectives.

“Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess,” Cyrus chimes in while dancing circles around a helpless man in a boxing ring. “Don’t call me angel when I get undressed. You know I, I don’t like that, boy. I make my money, and I write the checks, so say my name with a little respect.”

The Sony pic, directed and co-written by Banks (who makes a small cameo at the end of the video), is the latest in a long “Angels” lineage that includes the 2000s films featuring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, as well as the original TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith that ran from 1976 to 1981.

Earlier this week, Grande and Cyrus dropped a bombshell teaser for the “Don’t Call Me Angel” video on social media, sparking buzz as they retweeted and replied to each other’s excitement.

“Tomorrow night,” Grande wrote on Wednesday, adding three angel emojis.

“Charlie’s Angels” flies into theaters Nov. 15.