Ric Ocasek of the Cars remembered for ‘biggest sweetest heart in the industry’

Ric Ocasek, the founder and frontman for new wave pioneers the Cars, is being remembered by his peers and fans on social media as an incredible singer and songwriter and an all-around nice guy.

The 75-year-old, who delivered songs including “Just What I Needed,” “Moving in Stereo” and “Good Times Roll,” was found dead in his apartment on Sunday afternoon. No foul play was suspected and no cause of death has been revealed.

“The whole weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. Ric meant so much to us,” the band Weezer said Sunday on Instagram.

“He produced 3 key weezer albums, Blue, Green and 2014’s ‘Everything...’, and taught all of us so much about music, recording and songcraft. But more importantly he taught us that one can be in a respected position of great power and yet be absolutely humble and have the biggest sweetest heart in the industry.”

Martha Quinn, former MTV veejay, said Monday on Twitter that Ocasek and the Cars set the tone of the ’80s before the ’80s even started. Their self-titled debut album came out in 1978.

Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, Peter Frampton, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Paul Stanley of KISS and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers were among the music heavyweights weighing in with heavy hearts.

R.I.P. Ric Ocasek, lead singer with The Cars, at 75. A very cool cat. He was the first person to hear my album The Flat Earth from start to finish, in Mutt Lange's house in Chelsea. — Thomas Dolby (@ThomasDolby) September 16, 2019

Ric Ocasek, The Cars set tone of #80s before 80s even started - Just What I Needed, BestFriend's Girl, Good Times Roll. The Shake It Up & Heartbeat City lps brought motorcade of hits to our decade. Dad to 6 sons. Rock Hall of Famer. Thank u for it all Richttps://t.co/n6oOyJYEs0 — Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) September 16, 2019

Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot… https://t.co/SjtRU8OaJO — Flea (@flea333) September 16, 2019

RIP Ric Ocasek. Great songwriter and singer for the Cars #RIPRicOcasek — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) September 16, 2019

So sorry to hear about Ric Ocasek’s passing. I met him and Paulina on SNL many times. Such nice people and great kids. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 16, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Ric Ocasek. Takes me back to hearing the Cars constantly on WBCN (the Rrrrock of Boston!) Sat behind him at a play once and got to fan out at him in person and he couldn’t have been nicer. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) September 16, 2019

We were just playing your music on the bus last night. Just what I needed.😢#RicOcasek pic.twitter.com/Pix2mZMzui — Terri Nunn (@RealTerriNunn) September 16, 2019

RIP Ric Ocasek pic.twitter.com/SqW6BzrY3r — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) September 16, 2019

Sorry 2 hear about #ricocasek RIP loved his work with the band #Suicide — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 16, 2019

RIP Ric Ocasek. 😢 — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) September 16, 2019

RIP Ric Ocasek. A very sad loss. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/0KXmMC0qEi — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 16, 2019