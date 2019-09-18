Best concerts in L.A. this week: Maggie Rogers, Maná and more

From Southland favorites to local heroes, take a dive into this week’s can’t-miss concerts.

Sep. 19

Maggie Rogers

The pop polymath continues her stratospheric rise this year, bringing her “Heard It in a Past Life” world tour to the Greek Theatre. With a silvery voice and knack for big, rhythmic production, the singer-songwriter-producer caught the ear of Pharell Wililams while attending New York University and was soon embraced by Brandi Carlile and Sharon Van Etten. Her 2019 debut album, “Heard It in a Past Life,” has taken top slots on the sales charts and radio alike.

The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some on the secondary marketplace.

Sep. 19-20

Kamasi Washington

After teaming up with the legendary Herbie Hancock for a co-headlining tour this year, Washington has plenty more in store. The L.A. jazz great hits his hometown this week with two stops on his current solo run. Solo, of course, is a relative term when you’re referring to a bandleader like Washington, whose live sets play out like a who’s-who of West Coast jazz’s most innovative musicians.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. Tickets range from $29.50-$89.50.

Sep. 20-22

Maná

Mexican rock icons Maná kick off the first chunk of their record seven-show run at the Forum this weekend, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakout 1989 hit “Rayando el Sol.” As one of the most prolific bands in the Latin market, Maná has made something of a second home out of the Forum, where it holds the record for most performances at the venue since it reopened in 2014. Fans can look forward to a spread of favorites from across Maná’s nine-album catalog, from early hits like “Vivir Sin Aire” to the newly revamped version of “Rayando” released earlier this year.

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $57.

Sep. 20

Toro y Moi

After an extended break from touring as Toro y Moi, Chaz Bear is back with a new show behind his latest album, “Outer Peace.” Though initially pigeonholed as a scion of the chillwave movement, Bear is exploring dance-charged grooves and post-internet melancholy in equal measure. Compton’s own Channel Tres will open.



The Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets start at $58.

Sep. 20

Tijuana Panthers with No Age

The Regent hosts a show of scuzz-rock greats, bringing together Tijuana Panthers and No Age for a run of shows in which the raucous pair share the stage for the first time in six years. The former are currently touring behind their experimental riff-soaked fifth LP, “Carpet Diem,” while No Age reigns as DIY-scene patriarchs with their most recent release, “Snares Like a Haircut.” Local upstarts Musty Boyz will open.

The Regent, 448 S. Main St. Tickets cost $18.50 in advance and $24 day of show.