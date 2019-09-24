Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Rosalía score Latin Grammy nominations

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled its 2019 Latin Grammy nominees Tuesday morning, with Spanish star Alejandro Sanz and Los Angeles-based mix engineer Jaycen Joshua leading the pack with eight nominations apiece.

Other high-profile nominees include “Despacito” hitmaker Luis Fonsi, “Señorita” pop star Camila Cabello, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” artist Rosalía and “Te Mando Flores” singer Fonseca.

Cabello, formerly of Fifth Harmony, nabbed three nods, including record and song of the year for “Mi Persona Favorita,” her collaboration with Sanz.

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, which mark the 20th anniversary of the annual ceremony, will take place Nov. 14 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The three-hour telecast will air live on the Univision network, starting at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Here are the nominees in several of the top categories, and a full list is at latingrammy.com.

Record of the year

• “Parecen Viernes” — Marc Anthony

• “Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro

• “Ahí Ahí" — Vicente García

• “Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

• “Querer Mejor” — Juanes featuring Alessia Cara

• “La Plata” — Juanes featuring Lalo Ebratt



• “Aute Couture” — Rosalía

• “Mi Persona Favorita” — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

• “No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

• “Cobarde” — Ximena Sariñana

Song of the year

• “Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

• “Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

• “El País” — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

• “Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

• “Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

• “No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

• “Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

• “Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes featuring Alessia Cara)

• “Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra featuring Reik)

• “Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best pop song

• “Bailar” — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

• “Buena Para Nada” — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

• “Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

• “Pienso En Tu Mirá" — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

• “Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Rosalía, shown performing at 2018's Latin Grammys, is up for five awards this year. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

Best urban fusion/performance

• “Tenemos Que Hablar” — Bad Bunny

• “Calma (Remix)” — Pedro Capó & Farruko

• “Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko featuring Manuel Turizo

• “Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee featuring Snow

• “Otro Trago” — Sech featuring Darell

Best urban music album

• “Kisses” — Anitta

• “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

• “Mi Movimiento” — De La Ghetto

• “19" — Feid

• “Sueños” — Sech

Best urban song

• “Baila Baila Baila” — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

• “Caliente” — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto featuring J Balvin)

• “Con Altura” — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin featuring El Guincho)

• “Otro Trago” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech featuring Darell)

• “Pa’ Olvidarte” — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best alternative music album

• “Latinoamericana” — Alex Anwandter

• “Discutible” — Babasónicos

• “Bach” — Bandalos Chinos

• “Prender Un Fuego” — Marilina Bertoldi

• “Norma” — Mon Laferte

Best traditional tropical album

• “Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo)” — Andrés Cepeda

• “Vereda Tropical” — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

• “Lo Nuestro” — Yelsy Heredia

• “A Journey Through Cuban Music” — Aymée Nuviola

• “La Llave Del Son” — Septeto Acarey

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, seen at the 2015 Latin Grammys, has eight nominations for this year's ceremony. (Chris Pizzello / Invision)

Best singer-songwriter album

• “Acústica” — Albita

• “Contra El Viento” — Kany García

• “Amor Presente” — Leonel García

• “Algo Ritmos” — Kevin Johansen

• “Intuición” — Gian Marco

Best ranchero/mariachi album

• “Mi Persona Preferida” — El Bebeto

• “Sigue La Dinastía...” — Alex Fernández

• “Más Romántico Que Nunca” — Vicente Fernández

• “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

• “Ahora” — Christian Nodal

Best norteño album

• “Por Más” — Bronco

• “Las Canciones De La Abuela” — Buyuchek

• “Mitad Y Mitad” — Calibre 50

• “Percepción” — Intocable

• “Amo” — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best long-form music video

• “Anatomía De Un Éxodo” — Mastodonte

• “Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón” — Astor Piazzolla

• “Hotel De Los Encuentros” — Draco Rosa

• “Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy” — Alejandro Sanz

• “Déjame Quererte” — Carlos Vives