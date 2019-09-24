Robert Hunter, celebrated lyricist for Grateful Dead, dies at 78

Robert Hunter, the longtime lyricist for the Grateful Dead, died Monday. He was 78. No cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Robert passed away yesterday night,” the poet and songwriter’s family said in a statement. “He died peacefully at home in his bed, surrounded by love. His wife, Maureen, was by his side holding his hand.

“For his fans that have loved and supported him all these years, take comfort in knowing that his words are all around us, and in that way his is never truly gone,” the statement said. “In this time of grief please celebrate him the way you all know how, by being together and listening to the music. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Hunter’s lyrics were central to many of the Dead’s best-known songs, including “Dark Star,” “Touch of Grey” and “Uncle John’s Band.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 along with the other performing members, even though Hunter rarely stepped into the spotlight with the band.

Hunter was born Robert Burns on June 23, 1941, in San Luis Obispoand in a 1973 Rolling Stone story, was described as the great-great-grandson of Scottish poet Robert Burns. Both a music and literature aficionado, he met Jerry Garcia, singer, organist and harmonica player Ron “Pigpen” McKernan and guitarist Bob Weir in Palo Alto, around the time the trio had formed Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions. Inspired by the Rolling Stones’ rock-infused music rooted in American blues, the threesome soon decided to add a rhythm section and the Grateful Dead was born in 1965.

His evocative lyrics for “Dark Star,” the first on which he collaborated with the group, were emblematic of his deeply literary approach to songwriting: “Dark star crashes, pouring its light into ashes / Reason tatters, the forces tear loose from the axis,” he wrote for a song that helped elevate the Dead to a new level of respect in the pop music world.

Beyond his work with the Dead, Hunter has the distinction of being the only writer to collaborate extensively with Bob Dylan, having co-written all but one song on Dylan’s 2009 album “Together With Life.” He also received songwriting credits for “Silvio” and “The Ugliest Girl in the World,” which appeared on Dylan’s 1988 album “Down in the Groove.”

