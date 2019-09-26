Jennifer Lopez and Shakira team up for Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

After much speculation about Jennifer Lopez’s potential participation in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has confirmed the rumors are true — with an added treat. The sports organization announced Thursday that the “Hustlers” star will perform at the event, along with Colombian superstar Shakira.

“Two [queens] First time together on stage … on the world’s biggest stage,” Fox Sports: NFL tweeted, with a promotional photo of the pair in shimmering gold outfits. “Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show at #SBLIV on FOX!”

The Latina music icons both shared the ad on their personal Twitter accounts, expressing their excitement to take the Super Bowl LIV stage.

Advertisement

“Going to set the world on ...,” Lopez wrote, with some fire emojis, while Shakira tweeted, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Super Bowl LIV will air Feb. 2 on Fox.