BTS star J-Hope and Becky G’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ spawns a dance challenge

You’ve heard of the chicken dance. Now get ready for...the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance.

“Chicken Noodle Soup,” the much-anticipated collaboration between “Shower” singer Becky G and J-Hope of the K-pop band BTS, has inspired a new viral trend on social media.

The music video, which dropped Friday, sees the pair perform a hip-hop version of the chicken dance — elbows out, legs bent and all. And their clucky moves might just shut down the internet with the “Chicken Noodle Soup” challenge.

“Chicken noodle soup, chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup, with a soda on the side,” the duo rap over a funky, bass-heavy beat.

In the hours since the song’s release, J-Hope shared a video of himself re-creating the choreography on TikTok, and many have now followed suit, posting their own takes on the dance to social media with the hashtag #CNSChallenge.

this dance is so hard hoseok got a little too much faith in me😭#CNSChallenge pic.twitter.com/av6HU2XUKM — emo!jungkook luvr FEELS SPECIAL (@strawbabykoo) September 27, 2019

Becky G and J-Hope’s catchy tune is actually not the first song titled “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Theirs is a cover of the original 2006 “Chicken Noodle Soup” by DJ Webstar and Young B., which also features some fresh poultry moves.

The “Chicken Noodle Soup” challenge is the latest pop sensation to take over the internet thanks to a music video routine. Last year, Drake’s “In My Feelings” launched a similar movement, with celebrities such as Will Smith, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Dua Lipa, Shay Mitchell and Leslie Jones putting their own spins on the moves on Instagram.

J-Hope has been exploring solo work since BTS announced in August that it will be taking an “extended” break. According to the K-pop group’s website, the collective is still set to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Seoul in October.