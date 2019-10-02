Best Concerts in L.A. this week: Vivian Girls, Van Morrison and more

If fall’s packed lineup of festivals and stadium shows has you overwhelmed, the week ahead offers a little breathing room, with rising acts and returning favorites lending some intimacy to L.A.’s live music offerings.

Oct. 3

Dominic Fike

The 22-year-old Fike achieved near-overnight buzz for his quicksilver croons and disarming production after posting a batch of self-produced bedroom recordings to Soundcloud in 2017. He released the project while under house arrest on charges of battery of a police officer, but the acclaim inspired him to turn a corner and sign with Columbia in 2018, which issued his first formal album, “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos.” Culling equally from slacker alt-rock and R&B, Fike’s upcoming show at El Rey promises to make good on the online hype with a dose of captivating pop originals.

El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets are sold out but you can still find some on the secondary market.

Oct. 4

Vivian Girls

After a five-year hiatus, DIY favorites Vivian Girls return with their first new album since 2011, “Memory.” Despite its title, the record is hardly a nostalgic look back; rather, the trio hits the ground running with scuzzy riffs and earnest songwriting that updates the influential Brooklyn sound they helped pioneer. Come to the Regent to bounce around to the live antics that put them on the indie map in the first place.

Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St. Tickets cost $20.

Oct. 5

Rüfüs Du Sol

Australian alternative dance trio Rüfüs Du Sol are still riding high from the praise surrounding last year’s “Solace” album, but it’s onstage where they really shine. Dark and atmospheric, with an infectious pulse and immersive production, the group will follow much-ballyhooed recent performances at Coachella and the Shrine with their largest headlining show yet. They’ll be joined at the scenic grounds of L.A. State Historic Park by dance compatriots Bob Moses and the Do Lab, the latter of whom will debut new production and a special art installation for a can’t-miss show.

Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring. Tickets start at $59.50.

Oct. 6

Van Morrison

With no fewer than 40 albums under his belt, Van Morrison knows how to keep audiences on their toes when he takes to the stage. This weekend he stops at the Hollywood Bowl, touring behind his latest recording, the aptly named “The Prophet Speaks.” Fans can look forward to cuts from the record’s stirring jazz- and R&B-influenced work, which includes takes on classics by Sam Cooke and John Lee Hooker.

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Tickets start at $39.

Oct. 8

Idles

With their acclaimed new release, “Joy as an Act of Resistance,” Idles have been putting a new wave of U.K. punk on the contemporary music map. Living up to the album’s title, the band’s live show delivers snarling diatribes on class and politics with unapologetic exuberance. They’re a slap to the face that will leave you smiling ear to ear.

The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $20.