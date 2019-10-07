Usually private Sia goes public with Ehlers-Danlos diagnosis and more

Singer-songwriter Sia is suffering from chronic pain due to a neurological condition and a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

In a rare moment of openness, the artist — known for keeping details about herself, and her face, private — shared the update with her millions of Twitter followers Friday and offered words of support for those struggling with their own health issues.

“Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” Sia tweeted. “Life is … hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

The “Chandelier” singer then went on Sunday night to clarify details about the syndrome, which according to the National Institutes of Health can cause side effects ranging from mildly loose joints to life-threatening complications. Many Ehlers-Danlos patients “have soft, velvety skin that is highly stretchy (elastic) and fragile” and tend to bruise easily, the NIH says.

Just to clarify, I have a neurological disease AND ehlers danlos. EDS isn't a neurological disease.

😍 sorry for the confusion. — sia (@Sia) October 7, 2019

Sia elaborated on her neurological and mental-health issues, saying she is taking a break to receive treatment for complex post-traumatic stress disorder. The performer has also developed neuralgia — described by the NIH as a “sharp, shocking pain that follows the path of a nerve” — because of complications stemming from a prior medical procedure.

If you'd like more information it's neuralgia caused by a routine surgery three years ago. My TSH is also 29, it's supposed to be below 4, so I'm severely hypothyroid. I'm also taking time off to do intensive therapy on Complex PTSD. Turns out my bipolar 2 diagnosis was wrong. — sia (@Sia) October 7, 2019

“If you’d like more information it’s neuralgia caused by a routine surgery three years ago,” she said of the neurological disorder. “I’m also taking time off to do intensive therapy on Complex PTSD. Turns out my bipolar 2 diagnosis was wrong.”

(Sia had gone public with the bipolar 2 diagnosis about years ago and blamed it on smoking too much pot when she was a kid.)

Finally, the pop star expressed sympathy for those with less healthcare access than she has and encouraged those battling illness to continue fighting.

“Plenty of people suffering more than me,” she wrote. “At least I have resources. I really feel for those struggling w/the healthcare system. KEEP GOING!”