Best concerts in and around L.A. this week: Lana Del Rey, Desert Daze festival and more

If there’s any week to see live music in L.A., this one might be it. Whether you prefer a festival or an amphitheater, underground nostalgia or pop greatness, you won’t be disappointed by the offerings below.

Oct. 10

Lana Del Rey

With just a handful of shows announced for Del Rey’s return to the stage, the California-obsessed singer-songwriter’s upcoming show at the Hollywood Bowl promises to be a career landmark. She’ll bring with her a slate of new songs from her recently released album, “Norman F— Rockwell,” a languid and lustrous affair that will be right at home amid the Hollywood Hills.

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Tickets start at $136.

Oct. 11-13

Desert Daze 2019

Enjoy a weekend getaway and head about an hour east of Los Angeles for one of the Southland’s best homegrown musical gatherings. Desert Daze returns for an eighth edition and second year at the festival’s idyllic Moreno Beach site, with three days of expertly curated alternative music. This year’s lineup features a rare headlining performance from new wave greats Devo, plus special sets from Wu-Tang Clan, Animal Collective, the Flaming Lips, Stereolab, Ween and more.

Moreno Beach, Lake Perris State Recreation Area, 17801 Lake Perris, Moreno Valley. Weekend passes start at $289.

Oct. 12

We Are King

Since breaking out in 2011, the L.A.-based, Grammy-nominated R&B duo We Are King has earned praise for its sophisticated production and dreamy melodies, garnering the support of artists including Erykah Badu, Questlove and Prince. Join them under the stars this weekend for a special show featuring the debut of new music and a string ensemble. Local artist Mereba will open.

The Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E. Tickets start at $27.



Oct. 12-13

Secret Project

If you’re looking to keep your festival experience in town this weekend, Secret Project offers two days of underground dance music and digital art in an open-air downtown warehouse. Now in its second year, the event culls from the local disco, techno, house and acid scenes for a robust lineup that includes Four Tet, Modeselektor, Cooper Saver and Jayda G.

Factory 93, 1756 Naud St. Two-day passes start at $129.

Oct. 14

Ride

Can’t make it to Desert Daze this weekend? You can still get your psych-rock fix as Brit-gaze vets Ride play an intimate show at the Teragram. Since reuniting five years ago, the ’90s icons have ascended from festival nostalgia act to their own place back in the spotlight, thanks to two post-reunion albums.

The Teragram Ballroom, 1234 West 7th St. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased through the secondary marketplace

Oct. 15

Jpegmafia

Since releasing his 2018 album “Veteran,” Baltimore rapper-producer Jpegmafia has carved out his own raucous lane in hip-hop. His provocative, high-octane show, as seen at April’s Coachella, has earned him a reputation as one of the most intense live acts around.

The Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St. Tickets cost $26 in advance and $30 day of show.