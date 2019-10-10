Edison power cuts may disrupt Desert Daze, featuring Wu-Tang Clan and Devo

This weekend’s popular Desert Daze festival could be among the many areas affected by potential power cuts announced by SoCal Edison.

The festival site, at the Lake Perris State Recreational Area, lies on land spread over nine SoCal counties that could see power shutoffs this weekend due to intense Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for parts of Southern California through Friday.

Representatives for the festival did not immediately return requests for comment as to any plans in place should the festival area see power cutoffs during the high winds.

Tawny Cabral, public safety information specialist for the Riverside County Fire Department, said that the festival promoter and the state parks department would already be required to have an emergency plan for any fires or loss of power, and that “we would respond per our standard response plan if any 9-1-1 calls are generated for emergencies.”

The festival, which this year features headliners Wu-Tang Clan, Flaming Lips and Devo, has seen disruptions from natural disasters before. Last year’s festival at the same site was briefly halted by lightning storms on opening night. Fans were advised to exit the grounds and seek shelter in cars.